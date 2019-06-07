PM Modi in Kerala: This is Modi's first visit to the south Indian state after being re-elected to the top job. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also arriving in Kozhikode (Kerala) in the afternoon after which he will travel to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad.

PM Modi in Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala today (on Friday, June 7, 2019) for the first time visit after being re-elected to the top job, the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday. The prime minister landed at Kochi airport at 11.35 pm today and stay at the Government Guest House there overnight. On Saturday morning, the PM will fly to Guruvayoor in a helicopter from the Naval Airport in Kochi to offer prayers at the Sri Krishna temple and address a public rally in the town. At 12.40 pm, the PM is scheduled to inaugurate a helipad in Guruvayur. He will return to Kochi at 12.40 pm and come back to Delhi from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at 2 pm reports said.

On June 9 (Sunday), the prime minister will arrive at the Renigunta airport, near Tirupati, from Colombo the evening and offer prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Andhra Pradesh after he returns from his 2-day Maldives and Sri Lanka trip this weekend. Reports said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Governor ESL Narasimhan will accompany PM Modi to the hill shrine.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi to embark on a two-day official (June 8 and 9) visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka to strengthen bilateral ties with the island countries in his first overseas visit after being re-elected to the top post.

He will first travel to the Maldives where he is scheduled to address the country’s parliament.

On June 8, the prime minister will stop over in Colombo in Sri Lanka as a mark of solidarity with the nation that witnessed the biggest ISIS attack on Easter Sunday. Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Modi will hold a brief meeting where the issue of terrorism is expected to come up.

