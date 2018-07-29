Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched projects worth Rs 60,000 crore at a ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. The Ceremony was held to implement 80 of the 1,045 memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed at the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit organised earlier this year.

Sending out a strong message that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is working hard towards development and creating jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched projects worth Rs 60,000 crore at a ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. The Ceremony was held to implement 80 of the 1,045 memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed at the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit organised earlier this year.

While addressing a gathering in the state capital, PM being an MP from the state said that he feels indebted to the state and today’s Rs 60,000 crore investment was just the beginning as Rs 50,000 crore worth investment was also ready to be implemented.

PM Modi, pointing towards the low investment in agriculture, urged the industrialists to form brainstorming teams to think of ways to make investment in agriculture.

Hitting out at the opposition, PM said he had only 4 years to achieve things against the 70 years of others. evoking former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s speech that roads were like lines on one’s palm which would determine one’s fate, PM said that was why NDA was working on several big infrastructure projects.

Uttar Pradesh ke MP ke naate bhi, UP ke vikas ki khabre mujhe aur khushi deti hain, aur mera dayitva bhi banta hai, UP ke logon ka mujhpar haq bhi banta hai. Isliye mai 2 baar, 5 baar, 15 baar aau, mai aap hi ka hu. Aata nahi hun, lekin aap hi ka hu: PM Narendra Modi in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/KAg7kzCWtG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 29, 2018

PM Modi also spoke on overcoming energy deficit in the state, saying there was 4.2 % energy deficit in 2013-14 which is now less than 1 %. PM highlighted that in the last 3 years people have saved have saved Rs 50, 000 crores in power bills and states that India has improved by 82 points in World Bank’s Ease of Getting Electricity ranking.

Pointing towards the biggest electoral promise to NDA in 2014 general elections of creating jobs, Moid said that these investments will generate around 2 lakh jobs.

Lauding the chief minsiter Yogi Adityanath government in the state, PM said the people of UP have benefitted immensely as the government is working on holistic vision and inclusive action.

“There was a time when people considered investment to be a challenge but today’s function is proof of the sheer speed in which UP is progressing now,” PM Modi was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

