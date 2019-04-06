Addressing a rally, PM said the transformation of Eastern India can be possible only with the support of BJP. Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's development in Uttarakhand and Kharakhan, PM Modi said just like the two northern states, Odisha too will progress if BJP is voted to power. The Bharatiya Janata Party will ensure to change the picture of the state, added Modi

Just days ahead of 2019 general election, Prime Minister Narendra addressing a rally in Odisha’s Sundergarh said that BJP was a result of the hard work of its cadres, unlike other parties whose foundation was money and power. BJP is not influenced by any ideology or party as it’s roots are associated with hard work and honesty. Lashing out at the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Prime Minister Modi said BJD’s misrule is ending and BJP has people’s blessings for the upcoming elections. In an indirect jibe at Gandhi family, Modi said BJP was not about one family but everyone who’s part of the party.

The Prime Minister said the transformation of Eastern India can be possible only with the support of BJP. Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s development in Uttarakhand and Kharakhan, PM Modi said just like the two northern states, Odisha too will progress if BJP is voted to power. The Bharatiya Janata Party will ensure to change the picture of the state, added Modi.

PM Narendra Modi in Sundergarh,Odisha: Kayi partiyan paise se bani hain, ye party BJP karyakartaon ke paseene se bani hai. BJP na paise na parivar se bani hai, na hi koi bahari vichardhara se pic.twitter.com/7eXYOpDuGA — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2019

Modi said people have to decide which party they want to opt for. Taking a dig at Congress, Modi said the party believes in divide and rule policy, hence people should vote for BJP if they want development and unity in the state.

The Prime Minister also said he was proud to say that his party was doing well in the regions where it was impossible to imagine its existence at one point. BJP is the biggest democratic organization in the world and currently, a strong option to Congress and other parties which were formed from within Congress, added the Prime Minister.

PM Modi in Sundergarh,Odisha: BJD ki niyat sahi hoti to kisano ko unki upaj ki lagat ka dedh guna samarthan mulya milta jo chaukidar ne aapke liye tae kiya tha, BJD ki niyat theek hoti toh Ayushmaan bharat ka fayda aapko milta pic.twitter.com/3vi3oqLu2x — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2019

The Prime Minister said the BJD has obstructed the implementation of financial assistance to farmers, free treatment to the poor under Ayushman Yojana. It shows BJD’s evil and doubtful intentions. He added, BJP has well-thought policies and have good intentions given his party’s policies on the welfare of the poor, deprived and marginalized people of the society.

