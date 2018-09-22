PM Modi landed at Odisha airport where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Talcher. After being received by the CM Patnaik, PM Modi met and interacted with Anganwadi workers after reaching Talcher in Odisha.

On Saturday morning, PM Modi landed at Odisha airport where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Talcher. After being received by the CM Naveen Patnaik, PM Modi met and interacted with Anganwadi workers after reaching Talcher in Odisha. On his day-long visit to Odisha, PM Modi is set to launch a number of projects including an airport at Jharsuguda. On Saturday PM Modi will also launch Garjanbahal coal mines and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardegna rail link. During his visit to Odisha, PM Modi will also unveil Dulanga Coal Mining Project of the NTPC in the state.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Pm Modi had said that he was looking forward to spending time with his brothers and sisters in Odisha. sharing his schedule for the day, PM Modi had said that he will be visiting Jharsugud to gift the people a local airport.

Here are the LIVE updates from PM Modi’s event in Odisha:

#WATCH Live from Odisha: PM Modi addresses a public rally in Talcher https://t.co/E8GcRrqtSw — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

Live Blog

