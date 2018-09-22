On Saturday morning, PM Modi landed at Odisha airport where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Talcher. After being received by the CM Naveen Patnaik, PM Modi met and interacted with Anganwadi workers after reaching Talcher in Odisha. On his day-long visit to Odisha, PM Modi is set to launch a number of projects including an airport at Jharsuguda. On Saturday PM Modi will also launch Garjanbahal coal mines and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardegna rail link. During his visit to Odisha, PM Modi will also unveil Dulanga Coal Mining Project of the NTPC in the state.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Pm Modi had said that he was looking forward to spending time with his brothers and sisters in Odisha. sharing his schedule for the day, PM Modi had said that he will be visiting Jharsugud to gift the people a local airport.
PM Modi hails Centre over the triple talaq ordinance
Addressing a public rally in Talcher, PM Modi said that three days ago, the Central government took a decision on issues that were needed for ages. He added that no one was even ready to talk about it but they passed an ordinance on triple talaq.
PM Modi urges CM Naveen Patnaik to prioritize cleanliness in Odisha
During his public rally in Talcher, PM Modi said that he had urged Naveen Patnaik to give importance to cleanliness. He added that today again he requests the Chief Minister to prioritise cleanliness in the state for people's health.
PM Modi gives out a deadline for the construction of Talcher fertiliser plant
Taking to the gathering, PM Modi said that the construction f the fertiliser plant will be done in 36 and he will come back here again to inaugurate it.
PM Modi lauds the efforts of his government for the work in Odisha
PM Modi says the work on fertiliser plants picked up speed after BJP came to power at the Centre.
PM Modi thanks crowd for a massive turn out in Odisha
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that the crowd has broken all the record of the previous rallies. He added that this massive crowd portrays the sentiments of people in Odisha.