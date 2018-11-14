PM Modi in Singapore LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Singapore, is currently addressing a gathering of more than thirty thousand people at the Singapore Fintech Festival. It is the world’s largest financial technology festival. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived in Singapore to attend the 13th East Asia Summit (EAS) and other related meetings with global leaders. PM Modi will also participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) leaders’ meeting. PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community at the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore.
Live Updates
'Financial revolution transforming lives of 1.3 billion people'
It is a great honour to be the first head of a government to deliver the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Festival, said PM Modi as he began his speech. The Prime Minister added that it is an acknowledgement of the financial revolution sweeping through India and transforming the lives of 1.3 billion people in the country.