Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India Post Payments Bank (IPPB). According to its network size, it is going to be the largest payments bank in the country. IPPB will have 650 branches and 3250 access points across the country. The government has said that it will link all the 1.55 lakh Post Offices in the country to the IPPB system by December 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India Post Payments Bank (IPPB). According to its network size, it is going to be the largest payments bank in the country. IPPB will have 650 branches and 3250 access points across the country. The government has said that it will link all the 1.55 lakh Post Offices in the country to the IPPB system by December 31. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of India’s largest payments banks, PM Modi said “Through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), we will reach to every nook and corner of the country. Bank and banking services will be available at every person’s doorstep.”

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App