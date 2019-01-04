Modi interview row: The Editors Guild launched a scathing attack on the political parties of the country for trying to discredit, delegitimise and intimidate journalists. At the same time, it also said that journalists should claim no immunity from healthy and civilised criticism.

Modi interview row: The Editors Guild on Thursday expressed concerns over the words used by Congress president Rahul Gandhi to criticise ANI Editor Smita Prakash who interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2, 2019. At the same time, the Editors Guild launched a scathing attack on the other political parties of the country for trying to discredit, delegitimise and intimidate journalists. The editors’ body also said that journalists should claim no immunity from healthy and civilised criticism.

The EGI criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for using abusive languages like prestitute, news-traders, bazaaru (salable commodities) and dalals (pimps) for journalists in the past.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi described Smita Prakash’s interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘staged’ and said that it was conducted by a pliable journalist. Rahul Said, “you saw the Prime Minister’s interview yesterday…matlab pliable journalist… woh question bi kar rahi thi, pradhan mantri ka answer bi de rahi thi, side mein (she was asking questions as well as giving answers).

The Congress chief also questioned in Parliament that the entire nation is asking why the prime minister can speak for a one-and-a-half hour in a staged interview and not answer the fundamental questions of Rafale.

On the other hand, Smita Prakash also criticised Rahul Gandhi for calling her a ‘pliable journalist’. Taking to Twitter, Smita said: Dear Mr Rahul Gandhi, cheap shot at your press conference to attack me. I was asking questions not answering. You want to attack Mr Modi, go ahead but downright absurd to ridicule me. Not expected of a president of the oldest political party in the country.

Earlier, Smita had interviewed French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Officer Eric Trappier regarding the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More