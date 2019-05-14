Modi interview on India News NewsX: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi today talked about how the NDA government at the Centre took steps to build houses, doubled the income of farmers, provided pension to farmers and workers in the informal sector, increased the incomes of ASHA workers, implemented the long overdue OROP, gave respectable position to lettermen and increased the number of passport offices.

Here is the full text of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interview to India News NewsX.

Modi on Mamata:

‘Better late than never’…You are all responsible for this. You will feel bad when you hear this, but you people are responsible because till the time media was attacked, you didn’t realise that democracy was in danger.

This country and even I was saying that there was violence in West Bengal during the Panchayat elections and that democracy is in danger. Several people lost their lives but the media didn’t raise it because they were against Modi. Had they raised this then, the government machinery and leaders of West Bengal would have been forced to take action. You didn’t do that before the elections, many chief ministers were going to West Bengal for public meetings which are their democratic right, Their helicopters were not allowed to land. This did not happen today, but for months ago. People of West Bengal came to Delhi to raise this issue but you people did not raise your voice. The fight there (West Bengal) is not between the Centre and the state. There was cyclone in West Bengal, we called the state and offered help. I request you to not put it like this as it insults our Constitution and the federal structure of the country. This fight is between the TMC, West Bengal government, the chief minister of the state and her behaviour on one side and the people of West Bengal on the other. It is a fight of the people who have made the BJP a target because the party workers are standing tall for the benefits of the people and have taken all attacks on them head-on.

Modi on GST, Demonetisation:

All parties had come together to fight the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections over the issue of demonetisation and they were completely wiped out by the people of the state. All opposition parties including the Congress had joined hands to fight the Gujarat elections over GST and the people of the state defeated them. The Congress, itself has lost confidence to fight the elections over GST and demonetisation because they know that the people have delivered a slap on their face that they will not attempt this again. Irrespective of any particular field, I am only working with the mantra of development. The Opposition is scared that they will have to give their own account if they speak of development and they will be answerable as to why they couldn’t deliver for 50-60 years. They are scared and that is why they are running away from talking about development.

Modi on Hindu terror:

You should ask this question to Kamal Haasan. According to my values and as much I know Hindu culture which talks about ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’ (world is a family), My knowledge could be limited unlike him, but my limited knowledge tells me that a Hindu could never be a terrorist and if someone is a terrorist, he cannot be a Hindu.

Modi on seat prediction:

Most of the time, elections are fought by candidates, party workers, political parties but I say with full belief and experience that this election is not being fought by Modi or the candidates or any political party; this election is being fought by the people of India, for the people of

India for a bright future for India. And that is why this election cannot be compared to any previous election. The second thing is that there is an air of anti-incumbency and there are very few instances of a pro-incumbency election. This election is being fought to re-elect the government in power which is a big thing in itself as far as the numbers are concerned. I believe, those who used to say that there is no ‘wave’, they have now started saying that there is a ‘strong undercurrent’. And when they get reports of an increase in voting as compared to 2014…then they start believing that there is a ‘wave’. However, they don’t have the confidence to say what they are observing at the ground level. I truly believe that will exceed its seat share from 2014 by a large margin, the seat share of our allies too, will see an increase and this will be for the country, and especially for the ‘political pundits’- who did not see a clear majority or a ‘wave’ even in 2014. Even in 2014, they had approached the president to inquire about who he would call to form a government. They wasted their time in doing all this and they were completely disproved after the results. In 2019 too, this is also the mood of the nation.

Modi on Opposition:

Modi on his next plans:

India has decided, ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’ and we are returning to power. All we have said in the manifesto is sacrosanct for us and we are committed to fulfilling them all.

On Modi wave:

Modi gives an account of BJP’s work:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the world’s biggest democratic party and it has more than 11 crore members. Every single party member of the BJP has been in direct contact with the people for all five years as they are connected to the joys and sorrows of the people. All elected leaders of the BJP have put their blood and sweat into making sure the government policies reach the people and this does not happen in a day or two. This requires long-term ‘tapasya’ and sacrifice. The BJP has won the trust of the people of the country while the anti-Modi has been spear-headed by the Opposition to score political brownie points.

The Opposition is not ready to talk about the houses I have built, the electricity connection given to houses belonging to the BPL families, the roads built or the introduction of mega schemes like ‘Mudra Yojana’ and ‘Ayushmaan Bharat’. They don’t have the confidence to talk to people about all these things because they will question them about their achievements and that’s why they are resorting to negative politics — lying and abusing Modi government.

