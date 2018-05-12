With Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accusing Modi of playing the Hindu card and violating the poll code by visiting temples in Nepal on the day Karnataka voted, BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi has hit out at Gehlot saying that PM’s visit was scheduled much ahead of the announcement of the poll dates by Election Commission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day state visit to Nepal, where he has offered worship at three iconic temples-Pashupatinath, Muktinath and Janaki temple.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot today kicked off a storm when he targeted PM Modi of playing the Hindu Card by visiting temples in Nepal. Gehlot alleged that PM Modi’s temple visits in Nepal were a violation of the poll code especially on the day Karnataka voted. “As there is a model code of conduct in Karnataka, PM Modi planned to pray at temples in Nepal instead, just to influence voters. This is not a good trend for democracy. Why did he only choose today as the day?” the Congress leader said.

In response to the veteran Congress leader’s questioning, BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi hit out at Ashok Gehlot over his comments, saying Prime Minister’s Nepal visit was scheduled much earlier than the announcement of Karnataka poll dates by the Election Commission. She said, “PM was a religious man and visits temples wherever he goes. As far as temperament and personality of PM is concerned, he’s a bhakt and visits temples whether they are in or outside the country.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a 2-day state visit to Nepal, where he has offered worship at three iconic temples — Pashupatinath, Muktinath and Janaki temple. On Friday, Modi offered prayers at Ram Janaki temple in Janakpur. On Saturday morning PM prayed at Muktinath temple and wrapped up his temple visits after offering special prayers at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu.

As voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 is underway, many leaders have got their fingers inked in different constituencies. While Karnataka Assembly has 225 constituencies, elections are being held for 224 seats as one member is already nominated to the House.

Both the major parties have been at loggerheads in the state since campaigning began. During today’s polling, a massive clash between Congress and BJP workers was reported outside a polling booth in Hampi Nagar of Karnataka. Reports suggest that following clashes broke out after a BJP cooperator Anand was brutally thrashed by Congress workers.

