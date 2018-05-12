Prime Minister Narendra Modi today prayed at Nepal's iconic Muktinath temple that is regarded as sacred by both Hindus and Buddhists. Modi wore Buddhist traditional red dress and carried out rituals both according to the Hindu and Buddhist tradition. PM was seen playing a traditional drum along with temple priests. Earlier, PM had offered prayers at Janki Temple. He had performed a special 16-step worship ceremony, becoming the first Indian premier to hold such a prayer at the 20th-century temple.

On Saturday, Prime Minister offered prayers at the iconic Muktinath temple, regarded sacred by both Hindus and Buddhists. Later, PM was seen playing a traditional drum in the temple. According to reports, Modi performed the ritual of beating the drums along with temple priests. Wearing the traditional Buddhist red dress, PM rung the traditional bells placed outside the temple, while local temple artists played cultural music to welcome him. Carrying out rituals in both Hindu and Buddhist tradition, PM Modi became the first world leader to offer prayers at the temple.

After praying, PM interacted with people waiting at the temple premises, who presented him flowers and traditional stoles. Before the PM’s visit, Indo-Nepal friendship hoardings were placed. Muktinath Temple, at an altitude of 3,710 meters at the foot of the Thorong La Pass, is regarded as a sacred place for both Hindus and Buddhists located in Muktinath valley.

PM is also going to offer prayers at Pashupatinath temple after his return from Muktinath today. This will be followed by meeting with leaders of political parties of Nepal.

High security has been maintained in Mustang in view of Modi’s visit. The local administration had put in place a special security plan to make Modi’s visit safe and systematic.

Earlier on Friday, PM had offered prayers at Janki Temple. He performed a special 16-step worship ceremony, becoming the first Indian premier to hold such a prayer at the 20th-century temple. Local media reported that Modi took part in the Shodasopachara Pooja at the Janaki temple. Devotional bhajans of Sita and Ram was played during the 10-minute long prayer performed by Modi at the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived is on a two-day state visit to Nepal during which he will hold talks with the country’s top leadership to build mutual trust. This is the third visit of Prime Minister Modi to Nepal and the first high-level visit from India since the formation of the new Government in Nepal this year.

