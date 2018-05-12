Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited three iconic temples on his two-day state visit concluding today. PM visited Pashupatinath, Muktinath and Janaki temple and offered his prayers. During his visit to Muktinath temple PM was seen playing traditional drums and at Janaki Temple PM played a musical instrument along with the priests. PM wrapped up his temple visits after offering prayers at the Pashupatinath temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his two-day state visit to Nepal, offered worship at three iconic temples-Pashupatinath, Muktinath and Janaki temple. During his visits to these temples, PM was seen playing traditional drums and musical accompaniments with the temple priests. Upon his arrival in Nepal on Friday, Modi offered prayers at Ram Janaki temple in Jankpur where he was seen playing a musical instrument. On Saturday morning PM prayed at Muktinath temple and tried out the traditional drums along with the temple priests. Modi wrapped up his temple visits after offering special worship at Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu.

After offering prayers in temples, Modi interacted with people, who presented him flowers and traditional stoles. In Janaki temple, PM performed a special 16-step worship ceremony, becoming the first Indian premier to hold such a prayer. At Muktinath temple, PM performed beating the drums ritual and rung the traditional bells placed outside the temple, while local artists played cultural music to welcome him. During his last temple visit at Pashupatinath, 108 Brahmins were chanting mantras as PM offered his prayers.

Chief of Pashupatinath Trust, Pradeep Dhakal, said, “This is a temple that binds us culturally, religiously and historically. It is an honour to have the Indian Prime Minister visit the temple. It shows the importance India attaches to the historical ties.”

This is the third visit of Prime Minister Modi to Nepal and the first high-level visit from India since the formation of the new Government in Nepal this year.

High security was maintained in view of Modi’s visit. The local administration had put in place a special security plan to make Modi’s visit safe and systematic.

Muktinath temple is at an altitude of 3,710 meters in Mustang, while Pashupatinath is famous and sacred Hindu temple located on the banks of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu.

