Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the start of a yearlong combined commemoration of the Sivagiri Pilgrimage’s 90th anniversary and Brahma Vidhyalaya’s Golden Jubilee today. The event took place at the Prime Minister of India’s official residence.

With this ceremony, PM Modi unveiled the logo for the year-long joint celebrations today. Both the Sivagiri Pilgrimage and the Brahma Vidhyalaya were founded with the blessing and supervision of Shri Narayana Guru, a famous social reformer.

Every year, from December 30 to January 1, the Sivagiri Pilgrimage takes place in Sivagiri, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Shri Narayana Guru, the goal of pilgrimage should be to create comprehensive knowledge among the people, and pilgrimage should aid in their general development and prosperity. As a result, the pilgrimage is organized around eight themes: education, cleanliness, piety, handicrafts, trade and commerce, agriculture, science and technology, and organized endeavor.

The pilgrimage began with a small group of devotees in 1933 and since then it has grown to become one of the most important festivals in South India. Every year, lakhs of devotees from all over the world come to Sivagiri to participate in the pilgrimage, regardless of caste, creed, religion, or language.