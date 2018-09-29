Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his recent statements on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue which is currently under construction in Gujarat. PM Modi said that the Congress party is indulging in petty politics by comparing Sardar Patel with China-made items.

PM Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi for is Made in China comment on Sardar Patel statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his recent statements on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue which is currently under construction in Gujarat. PM Modi said that the Congress party is indulging in petty politics by comparing Sardar Patel with China-made items. As per reports, Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to Madhya Pradesh had slammed the Modi government for using China-made materials in the construction of world’s tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Rahul Gandhi had said that Sardar Patel’s statue in Gujarat will be world’s tallest but it will be Made In China like our shoes & shirts.

PM Modi further said that for so many years, the Congress party was in the power but they had never remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. And now in order to show their hatred towards Vallabhbhai Patel, was indulging in this petty politics.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts to Rahul Gandhi's statement, 'Sardar Patel's statue in Gujarat will be world's tallest statue but 'Made In China' like our shoes & shirts' pic.twitter.com/cvZK7EfZ4c — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2018

Also Read: Parakram Parv 2018: Nirmala Sitharaman shrugs off Rafale deal allegations, says Congress is frustrated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating world’s tallest the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue in Gujarat on former India’s first Home Minister’s birth anniversary on October 31.

The Prime Minister was interacting to party’s booth level workers from Bilaspur, Basti, Dhanbad, Chittorgarh and Mandsaur Lok Sabha seats. During his interaction, the Prime Minister said, “I think political parties rarely get a chance to interact with booth-level workers, who know the ground reality, with the medium of technology.”

Violence in Naxal-affected areas has reduced by around 20% in the last 4 years. Around 3,500 Naxals surrendered between 2014-2017 due to the impact of government's policies and development: PM Modi in an interaction with BJP workers from 5 Lok Sabha seats. pic.twitter.com/U8NPgRDN1W — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2018

Also Read: Owaisi says triple talaq ordinance violates fundamental rights, discriminates against Muslim men

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More