PM Narendra Modi in Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after offering prayers at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur today (on Saturday, June 8, 2019), addressed a public meeting in the temple city. Terming himself a Jan Sevak (servant of the people), Modi said be it Udupi, Guruvayur or Dwarkadhish, there is an emotional connect for the people of Gujarat and coming from the state, which is known as the land of Dwarkadhish, to Guruvayur gives him a special feeling. The PM said some Pundits think that BJP could not open its account in Kerala but he has come to the state to thank its people because this is India’s culture.

Dressed in white dhoti-kurta and a white cloth on his shoulders, the prime minister performed the ‘thulabharam’ ceremony at the Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur. A group of Union ministers and Central and state government officials accompanied the PM during the Darshan. Modi was weighed on scales with lotuses, the BJP symbol, and the flowers were offered at the lotus feet of Lord Sri Krishna.

A blessed moment from the Guruvayur Temple. pic.twitter.com/MgBLNM3IHJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019

The prime minister said the BJP believes that elections have a place of their own but after the mandate, his government shoulders the responsibility of 130 crore citizens of the country. The voters, who cast their votes in favour of the BJP and those who didn’t, are close to the NDA government. The BJP workers are not only working on the ground for electoral politics but also for the service of the people 365 days a year…The party has not come into politics only to form a government but to build the nation and to ensure that India gets its rightful place in the world, he added.

The Guruvayur Temple is divine and magnificent. Prayed at this iconic Temple for the progress and prosperity of India. pic.twitter.com/sB5I4GEYZA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019

Prime Minister Modi flew to Guruvayoor in a helicopter from the Naval Airport in Kochi to offer prayers at the Sri Krishna temple and addressed a public rally in the town today. At 12.40 pm, the prime minister inaugurated a helipad in Guruvayur. He will return to Kochi at 12.40 pm and come back to Delhi from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at 2 pm, the ministry of external affairs said on Thursday. This is Modi’s first visit to Kerala after being re-elected to the top job. Congress President Rahul Gandhi also arrived at MPs Facilitation Centre, at Wayanad Collectorate Office for a meeting with delegations today. He began his three-day visit to Kerala, on Friday.

On June 9 (Sunday), the prime minister will arrive at the Renigunta airport, near Tirupati, from Colombo the evening and offer prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Andhra Pradesh after he returns from his 2-day Maldives and Sri Lanka trip this weekend. Reports said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Governor ESL Narasimhan will accompany PM Modi to the hill shrine.

The people of India stand firmly with the people of Sri Lanka, who suffered great agony and destruction in the wake of the horrific terror attacks on Easter. We fully support Sri Lanka in the fight against terror. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day official (June 8 and 9) visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka to strengthen bilateral ties with the island countries in his first overseas visit after being re-elected to the top post, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Reports said Maldives President Abdulla Shahid will confer the highest civilian award to PM Narendra Modi.

I come to Kerala with a deep sense of gratitude to the people. Yes, our Party did not win a seat here but I will serve the state with even greater vigour and deepen the bond with its wonderful citizens. Highlighted our vision for agriculture, tourism, healthcare and more. pic.twitter.com/lbG7Y6OXIK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019

