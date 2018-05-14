The Modi government on the eve of Karnataka Assembly Elections results did a mini-reshuffle in its cabinet. The rejig saw a major reshuffle in top ministries with some of them forced while others as a result of the latter changes. The current Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has now been handed over the additional charge of Finance Ministry. The ministry is currently held by Arun Jaitley who is not keeping well. Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Smriti Irani will now only be leading the charge of Textiles while Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will now hold the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The Modi government on the eve of Karnataka Assembly Elections results did a mini-reshuffle in its cabinet. The rejig saw a major reshuffle in top ministries with some of them forced while others as a result of the latter changes. The current Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has now been handed over the additional charge of Finance Ministry and Corporate Affairs Ministry. The ministry is currently held by Arun Jaitley who is not keeping well. Piyush Goyal will look after the Finance Minister until Arun Jaitley recovers from his operation. Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani will now only be leading the charge of Textiles while Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will now hold the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. SS Ahluwalia, who is currently serving as Minister of State, Drinking Water & Sanitation has now been assigned the portfolio of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. Meanwhile, Alphons Kannanthanam relieved of the charge of MoS in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has recently undergone a successful kidney transplant at the All India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Jaitley’s operation went on for four hours and is now stable. Arun Jaitley was working from home from the time he had fallen ill. Talking about Rajyavardhan Rathore, the young politician was holding the charge of the sports ministry. The government made the announcement about the rejig in a press release issued by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Being part of the current reshuffle, this is the third time when portfolios of two key ministers in the Modi government — Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani — has been changed. Initially, Piyush Goyal was leading the charge of the power ministry and Smriti Irani was holding HRD ministry. Previously, Piyush Goyal was given the charge of Railway Ministry while Smriti Irani was given the responsibility of Textiles ministry.

SS Ahluwalia assigned the portfolio of MoS in Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, relieved of his charges of MoS in Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation. Alphons Kannanthanam relieved of charge of MoS in Ministry of Electrionics and Information Technology. pic.twitter.com/PqI5ovpemw — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2018

