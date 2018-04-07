Slamming his rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharatiya Janata Party's 38th Foundation Day in an, at an interaction session with the party leaders said increasingly violent" due to the fact that people born in backward castes are in the country's top position and also because of the rising BJP's strength. His remarks came against the Bharat Bhandh which was organsed by furious Dalit groups against the SC/ST Act.

He also said that the rival parties cannot digest "son of a poor mother" had become the prime minister

Targeting his rivals, at an interaction session on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 38th Foundation Day, with the party leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rebuked Opposition by saying that it was turning “increasingly violent” due to the fact that people born in backward castes are in the country’s top position and also because of the rising BJP’s strength. His remarks came against the backdrop of violent protests which erupted during Bharat Bandh, which killed 11 people. He also said that the rival parties cannot digest “son of a poor mother” had become the prime minister.

On April 2, Protests erupted in many states of the country against the Supreme Court order against the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Various Dalit groups came out in the streets, damaging the properties, setting vehicles ablaze, blocking roads and railways tracks. While 6 people were killed due to the demonstrations in Madhya Pradesh, media reports depicted 2 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, among other deaths in the country. Schools remained closed and clashes were witnessed between police and the protesters.

ALSO READ: Bharat Bandh: BJP’s Giriraj Jatav, BSP leader arrested for inciting violence

Recently the Centre witnessed much condemnation over many issues which include, SC/ST Act, farmer distress, failing to constitute the Cauvery Water Management Board and granting special status for Andhra Pradesh. In Tamil Nadu formation of Cauvery Water Management remains an incessant issue and in Andhra Pradesh Centre has till now failed to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh. On Friday, YSr Congress Party MPs submitted their resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan over Centre’s failure to grant special status to Andra Pradesh.

ALSO READ: After Dalit bandh, Narendra Modi speaks of Ambedkar, says no other govt honored him as much as NDA did

ALSO READ: SC/ST Act row: BJP govt will neither remove reservation nor will let anyone end it, says Amit Shah

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App