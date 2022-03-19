According to sources cited by ANI, Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of the state for the second tenure on March 25.

Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will witness the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, according to sources cited by ANI. The sources also suggest Yogi Adityanath will take oath as Chief Minister of UP for the second time on March 25.

The list of invitees includes Union Ministers, senior leaders of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are also slated to attend the ceremony. According to ANI sources, several leaders of opposition parties are also likely to receive invitations to the event. “Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are among the prominent names likely to be invited from the opposition parties,” said sources.

BJP has also invited beneficiaries of various central and state welfare schemes to witness the ceremony. Female beneficiaries are on special focus for this purpose. The preparations for the event have started in Lucknow’s Ekana stadium. If sources are to be believed, the party has also finalized the names of the state cabinet ministers.

Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the central observer and bestowed the responsibility to overlook government formation in UP. Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das will also accompany Shah in ensuring government formation in the state as the co-observer.

BJP retained power in UP by winning 255 out of 403 in the assembly elections.