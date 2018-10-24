Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a Town Hall meeting with IT and electronic manufacturing professionals in New Delhi as he launched the 'Main Nahin Hum' portal and mobile application. Interacting with IT professionals from across the country via video-conference, PM Modi lauded the role of the IT sector in the development of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a Town Hall meeting with IT and electronic manufacturing professionals in New Delhi as he launched the ‘Main Nahin Hum’ portal and mobile application. Interacting with IT professionals from across the country via video-conference, PM Modi lauded the role of the IT sector in the development of India. The portal, which works on the theme ‘Self4Society’, will enable IT professionals and organisations to bring together their efforts towards social causes on one platform.

The PM said that he is delighted to participate in a Town Hall interaction with IT professionals and tech-enthusiasts. He further pointed out that every effort, no matter how big or small, must be valued. Governments may initiate in several schemes and budgets but the success of any initiative lies in the hands of the public. Let us think about how we can use our strengths to bring a positive difference in the lives of others, said the PM.

#WATCH Live from Delhi: PM Modi interacts with IT professionals from across the country https://t.co/Y5mgFlW8uT — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018

Every effort, however big or small, must be valued. Governments may have schemes and budgets but the success of any initiative lies in public involvement: PM Narendra Modi addressing IT professionals in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/H8rN1DWogr — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018

Main social media se juda hua insan hun, isliye mujhe jo information parosi jaati hai main uss information ka shikar nahi hun. Jo information mujhe chahiye vo main khoj leta hun: PM Narendra Modi addressing IT professionals in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/uy0GgFFFgi — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018

