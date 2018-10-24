Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a Town Hall meeting with IT and electronic manufacturing professionals in New Delhi as he launched the ‘Main Nahin Hum’ portal and mobile application. Interacting with IT professionals from across the country via video-conference, PM Modi lauded the role of the IT sector in the development of India. The portal, which works on the theme ‘Self4Society’, will enable IT professionals and organisations to bring together their efforts towards social causes on one platform.
The PM said that he is delighted to participate in a Town Hall interaction with IT professionals and tech-enthusiasts. He further pointed out that every effort, no matter how big or small, must be valued. Governments may initiate in several schemes and budgets but the success of any initiative lies in the hands of the public. Let us think about how we can use our strengths to bring a positive difference in the lives of others, said the PM.
The symbol of the Swachh Bharat Mission is the specs of Bapu, the inspiration is Bapu and we are fulfilling Bapu's vision: PM Narendra Modi
I'm not a victim of whatever information is being served to me: PM
I am connected to social media, I am not a victim of whatever information is being served to me rather I choose to read the information I want, says PM Modi.
A team of people from Tech Mahindra interacted with the PM during the Town Hall programme. They talked about their efforts towards social volunteering especially in skilling and cleanliness.
I am sure people want to work for others, they want to serve society and bring a positive difference, says PM Modi
India's youngsters are leveraging the power of technology wonderfully. They are using technology not only for themselves but also for the welfare of others. This is a great sign: PM Narendra Modi
Let us think about how we can use our strengths to bring a positive difference in the lives of others, says PM Narendra Modi
