Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a Town Hall meeting with IT and electronic manufacturing professionals in New Delhi as he launched the ‘Main Nahin Hum’ portal and mobile application. Interacting with IT professionals from across the country via video-conference, PM Modi lauded the role of the IT sector in the development of India. The portal, which works on the theme ‘Self4Society’, will enable IT professionals and organisations to bring together their efforts towards social causes on one platform.

The PM said that he is delighted to participate in a Town Hall interaction with IT professionals and tech-enthusiasts. He further pointed out that every effort, no matter how big or small, must be valued. Governments may initiate in several schemes and budgets but the success of any initiative lies in the hands of the public. Let us think about how we can use our strengths to bring a positive difference in the lives of others, said the PM. 

Live Blog

05:01 (IST)

PM Modi stressed on Swachh Bharat Mission

04:55 (IST)

I'm not a victim of whatever information is being served to me: PM

I am connected to social media, I am not a victim of whatever information is being served to me rather I choose to read the information I want, says PM Modi.

04:55 (IST)

Government is powerless without its own people

04:54 (IST)

Tech Mahindra team interacts with PM

A team of people from Tech Mahindra interacted with the PM during the Town Hall programme. They talked about their efforts towards social volunteering especially in skilling and cleanliness.

04:53 (IST)

'People want to work for others'

I am sure people want to work for others, they want to serve society and bring a positive difference, says PM Modi at the Town Hall programme in Delhi.

04:52 (IST)

India's youngsters are leveraging the power of technology wonderfully.

04:50 (IST)

Let us think about how we can use our strengths to bring a positive difference in the lives of others, says PM Narendra Modi

04:50 (IST)

'Every little effort matters by an individual'

04:50 (IST)

The prime minister said that he is delighted to participate in a Town Hall interaction with IT professionals and tech-enthusiasts.

