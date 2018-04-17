The appointment of 9 advisers to Delhi government was cancelled on the recommendation of Union Home Ministry. The ministry stated that the posts these advisers and consultants held till now were not approved by the government and hence, the decision to sack the officials was taken.

The tussle between Delhi government and the Centre has gone up to the next level as Union Home Ministry on Tuesday cancelled the appointment of at least 9 advisers and consultants to Delhi government citing the posts they held were not approved. The ministry clarified in a letter dated April 10, 2018, that the posts occupied by the advisers were not sanctioned by Finance Ministry. The letter further read that the Delhi government has not taken the necessary permission of the Central government to appoint these officials.

Name of sacked advisers and the posts they held:

Amar Deep Tiwari, Media Advisor to Minister (Law), GNCTD Prashant Saxena, Consultant in the office of Minister of Power, PWD, Health, Industries & Home, GNCTD Samir Malhotra, Consultant in the office of Minister of Power, PWD, Health, Industries & Home, GNCTD Rajat Tiwari, Aide-de-Camp, office of Minister of Power, PWD, Health, Industries & Home, GNCTD Atishi Marlena, Advisor to Deputy Chief Minister, GNCTD Raghav Chaddha, Advisor to Minister (Finance), GNCTD Ram Kumar Jha, Advisor (Logistics) in the office of Minister (GAD), GNCTD Brig. Dinkar Adeeb (Retd), OSD to minister (Home/Power/PWD), GNCTD Arunoday Prakash, Media Advisor to Deputy Chief Minister, GNCTD

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App