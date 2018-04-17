The tussle between Delhi government and the Centre has gone up to the next level as Union Home Ministry on Tuesday cancelled the appointment of at least 9 advisers and consultants to Delhi government citing the posts they held were not approved. The ministry clarified in a letter dated April 10, 2018, that the posts occupied by the advisers were not sanctioned by Finance Ministry. The letter further read that the Delhi government has not taken the necessary permission of the Central government to appoint these officials.
Name of sacked advisers and the posts they held:
- Amar Deep Tiwari, Media Advisor to Minister (Law), GNCTD
- Prashant Saxena, Consultant in the office of Minister of Power, PWD, Health, Industries & Home, GNCTD
- Samir Malhotra, Consultant in the office of Minister of Power, PWD, Health, Industries & Home, GNCTD
- Rajat Tiwari, Aide-de-Camp, office of Minister of Power, PWD, Health, Industries & Home, GNCTD
- Atishi Marlena, Advisor to Deputy Chief Minister, GNCTD
- Raghav Chaddha, Advisor to Minister (Finance), GNCTD
- Ram Kumar Jha, Advisor (Logistics) in the office of Minister (GAD), GNCTD
- Brig. Dinkar Adeeb (Retd), OSD to minister (Home/Power/PWD), GNCTD
- Arunoday Prakash, Media Advisor to Deputy Chief Minister, GNCTD