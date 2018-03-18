Despite tasting defeat in crucial bypolls that were held recently in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, BJP chief was upbeat about his party’s raging popularity. Retaliating to Congress’ proposition of forming a non-BJP alliance to capitalise further on the bypolls triumph, he said, “There was a time when it used to be Indira Gandhi vs the Rest and now the scenario has changed as its Modi vs the Rest.”

Amid the opposition’s proposed no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party president Amit Shah has called out the entire anti-BJP battalion to try and test the waters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While welcoming the prospect of ‘Modi vs the Rest’ battle in the upcoming 2019 General Assembly elections, Shah said that every force will be defeated by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which boasts a share of 300-plus seats in the Lok Sabha.

Despite tasting defeat in crucial bypolls that were held recently in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, BJP chief was upbeat about his party’s raging popularity. Retaliating to Congress’ proposition of forming a non-BJP alliance to capitalise further on the bypolls triumph, he said, “There was a time when it used to be Indira Gandhi vs the Rest and now the scenario has changed as its Modi vs the Rest.” He also issued a warning claiming BJP controls democratic power over 67% of the Indian geographical area.

Amit Shah mocked the opposition for delaying the no-confidence motion claiming that they fear defeat. “Why is the no-confidence being moved so late…We are ready to face the motion. There should be a debate as per norms in the House. Congress and other parties know of their imminent defeat and that is why they are not allowing the House to function,” he added.

Hitting back at the flurry of verbal attacks by Congress leaders in plenary session on Saturday, BJP president said, “They (Congress) talk over dinner but we believe in direct interaction with people. It is for people to decide whether they reiterate confidence in the most successful PM of the country or vote for an orange-like alliance.”

“But Congress is dreaming and we want them to continue to do so. Let the polls come, BJP will win with more seats than 2014,” added Shah on Siddaramaiah’s statement where he said that nobody can stop Rahul Gandhi from becoming the Prime Minister in 2019.

