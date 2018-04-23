Rahul Gandhi on Monday in a series of attacks slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA-led government on a number of issues. Rahul Gandhi dared PM Modi saying that if he is allowed to speak for 15 minutes in the Parliament, the Prime Minister will run away. The Congress chief also hit out at RSS, saying their ideology is spreading.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday in a series of attacks hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led government at the Centre. The Congress chief was speaking at the ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign rally in New Delhi where he slammed PM Modi, the NDA government and RSS on a number of issues. Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, “Country may burn and women may be raped but Modi only interested in becoming prime minister again. Rahul dared PM Modi by saying that if he is allowed to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament, the Prime Minister will run away. He even challenged PM Modi for a debate on Rafale.

Hitting out at the RSS, Rahul Gandhi said that their ideology is spreading. The courts are being filled by RSS and we must protect our constitution and institutions. Rahul mentioned that they will continue to support press. Further slamming the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said that the NDA government is crushing Supreme Court, has shut down the Parliament.

Also Read: Congress committed to strengthening judiciary more than Modi, his colleagues: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress president slammed the NDA-led government over discriminatory politics the event. Invoking the issue of Dalits, Rahul Gandhi said, “Atrocities against women and Dalits rising under BJP, PM Modi has failed to protect our daughters. Dalits angry with PM Modi’s ideology and they know they have no place in Modi’s regime.” Rahul Gandhi also broke silence on impeachment motion issue and said, “Judicial Institutions being undermined.

“In his book ‘Karmayog’, PM Modi justifies manual scavenging by calling it a ‘spiritual experience’ for the Valmiki community. This speaks volumes about his anti-Dalit mindset,” Rahul Gandhi said while hitting out at the Prime Minister.

Also Read: Neither desirable nor proper: VP Venkaiah Naidu rejects Congress’ motion to impeach CJI Dipak Misra

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App