Amid the high stakes battle in West Bengal, Modi's Paranoia politics is leading to new interpretations of federalism. While Mamata Banerjee has sounded alarm by stating that it is either her or Modi's Bharat, BJP has asserted that vikas can only come by one party rule at the Centre as well as the states.

One of the hotbeds of Indian politics, West Bengal is currently witnessing a one-of-a-kind political power battle between BJP and TMC. Neck-deep into the second phase of assembly elections on Thursday, the power play has brought the Centre and State government at warring ends and the fight doesn’t seem to halt anytime soon.

More than the accusations, personal attacks and infightings between the two parties, the West Bengal assembly elections have raised questions over the Centre-State relations and the interpretation of federalism in contemporary India. As the Saffron wave causes a political tsunami across the country, Mamata Banerjee has stood her ground by calling on the people of Bengal to either vote for her or become a part of Modi’s Bharat.

The BJP, on the other hand, riding on the promise of Sonar Bangla, has asserted that if people want vikas (development), especially quick Vikas, they should vote for BJP. While TMC is grappling with the Modi paranoia, BJP is adamant on having PM and CM belong to one single party.

Expressing this fear of the creation of ‘Modi’s Bharat’, Mamata Banerjee, in a letter to the leaders of 14 opposition parties, on Wednesday wrote that the BJP wants to establish a one party authoritarian rule in India, thereby reducing state governments to mere municipalities. Urging them to come together to counter BJP, she further expressed concern on democracy and constitutional federalism and pressed on the need for a unified and effective struggle.

