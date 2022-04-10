India records 1,054 fresh Covid-19 cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hours, data shared by Ministry of Health

According to the Union health ministry, India’s COVID-19 cases has climbed to 4,30,35,271 while the death toll from the viral disease has risen to 5,21,685 with 29 new fatalities.

The number of active cases of the virus has reduced to 11,132 as per the data shared by Ministry.

The data states that the active case stands at 0.03%. However, the present recovery rate is 98.76%.

In last 24 hours, 1,258 patients have recovered from Covid-19 virus. The weekly positivity rate was 0.23 percent, with a daily positivity rate of 0.25 percent.

Earlier this week Ministry of Health also announced the precautionary dose vaccination for 18+ individuals to start from today (April 10).