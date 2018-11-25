Reportedly, Azharuddin is upset with the Congress leaders in Telangana as they have not utilised him in any capacity to advance party's interests. Ever since the rumours of the strife have surfaced, the 55-year-old has been linked with a host of other political parties. Earlier, he was subject to a switch to Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which is known to heavily focus on minority issues, mainly Muslims'.

Former Indian cricket team skipper Mohammad Azharuddin may soon part ways with the Congress and join hands with Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS). The speculation is rife that Azharuddin has become disenchanted with the Congress for condoning the Muslim leaders within the party and is actively looking to leave the Congress. As per reports, the Hyderabad-born former cricketer is heavily touted to join K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party before the Lok Sabha elections of 2019.

Reportedly, Azharuddin is upset with the Congress leaders in Telangana as they have not utilised him in any capacity to advance party’s interests. Ever since the rumours of the strife have surfaced, the 55-year-old has been linked with a host of other political parties. Earlier, he was subject to a switch to Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which is known to heavily focus on minority issues, mainly Muslims’.

Azharuddin, who has been with Congress for nearly a decade, was an MP from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh in 2009. However, ever since losing elections from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, he has expressed willingness to contest polls from Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat. But former Secundrabad MP M Anjan Kumar has reiterated that Azhar should contest from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat and reportedly, this has been seen as a major reason for the fallout.

Former AICC minority department national coordinator Khaleequr Rehman, who joined TRS on Friday, said that he wants the TRS to strengthen because of its work and everyone, including Azharuddin would also appreciate the good work of the government. He went on to add that he would invite Mohammad Azharuddin to join TRS before saying that this is just a teaser, the full-length movie is about to come.

Former Minorities Commission Chairman Abid Rasool Khan is another dissenter of the Congress’ functioning. He had said that the party was following the agenda of the RSS and that there was no recognition for Muslims in Congress party. Abid Rasool Khan joined TRS after serving 32 years in the Congress.

