The complaint by Shami'wife has been filed at Alipore Court in Kolkata. The case of domestic violence also mentions other people apart from Mohammed Shami. The following development also seems to have killed the possibility of out of court settlement. The matter was highlighted after Hasin Jahan had alleged that Mohammed Shami having several affairs. The matter was escalated after she shared the screenshots of his Whatsapp and Messenger chats on her Facebook wall.

Coming out as a blow to Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, estranged wife Hasin Jahan has filed a domestic violence case against her husband. The complaint by Shami’s wife has been filed at Alipore Court in Kolkata. The case of domestic violence also mentions other people apart from Mohammed Shami. trhe following development comes to wake when Shami’s relatives were scheduled to meet Hasin Jahan’s lawyer for a settlement. The relatives of Shami had been looking for a settlement for the sake of their three-year-old daughter.

The following development also seems to have killed the possibility of out of court settlement. The matter was highlighted after Hasin Jahan had alleged that Mohammed Shami having several affairs. The matter was escalated after she shared the screenshots of his Whatsapp and Messenger chats on her Facebook wall. She also shared photographs of Shami with other women. Hasin Jahan had also accused her husband of forcing her to have a physical relationship with his own brother. She further alleged that Shami was involved in match-fixing.

ALSO READ: Centre suggests IIT-Delhi, Subramanian Swamy solve dispute out of court

Reacting to the charges levelled by wife, Shami said that he would prefer to die than to be involved in the match-fixing act. He further added, “I always stood beside her and I don’t know why she is behaving like this now. I still believe that the issue could be resolved through talks.” Later the Indian Cricketer took to his Facebook handle and gave his side of story. He said, “Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai. (All these news that are being circulated about our personal life is false. It’s a major conspiracy and an attempt to ruin my name and game.)”

ALSO READ: Mark Zuckerberg to US Congress: I’m responsible for what happened, I am sorry

ALSO READ: Silchar burns with communal clashes over social media messages

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App