Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat during the concluding day of 3-day lecture series on Bhavishya Ka Bharat which was held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, condemned mob lynching. Mohan Bhagwat said that any violence in the name of cow protection cannot be justified. He, however, said that cow protection was important but lynching on its name cannot be justified. Addressing question on mob lynchings, RSS head Mohan Bhagwat said that it was a crime to take law in one’s own hands and mentioned that those who are involved in it deserve a stringent punishment.

The RSS chief though did talk about cow protection and mentioned, “We have to reject double-speak as there is no talk of violence by cow smugglers.” Throwing light on other issues, Mohan Bhagwat talked about why the minority (Muslims) does not feel. He said that they (minorities) themselves are not clear about what minority means. Mohan Bhagwat mentioned that in infact, Muslims who live closer to RSS shakhas feel safer.

Stricter laws have to be made and implemented and criminals should be penalized appropriately. This society also needs to keep an eye on these. The societal atmosphere should be such that such activities are not tolerated #RSS4Bharat — RSS (@RSSorg) September 19, 2018

Cow protection should definitely happen. But it won't happen only through a law. The people of the country should keep cows. If they are allowed to roam free, it creates a menace and reduces the sanctity of the cow. #RSS4Bharat — RSS (@RSSorg) September 19, 2018

Mohan Bhagwat also spoke on the issue of language saying that one cannot impose a particular language on someone including Hindi. However, there should be one language which is spoken commonly in the country. Speaking on the caste system, Mohan Bhagwat said that it was an outdated concept now and people should move beyond it.

We don't have any enmity with any language. Yet it is important to impart education in mother tongue. We have so many languages. We should make up our mind to learn one Indian language. #RSS4Bharat — RSS (@RSSorg) September 19, 2018

Mohan Bhagwat during the 3-day on long lecture series on future India shared RSS’ viewpoints on other issues such as unity, diversity, population control, building up a society and said that Sangh was working hard to develop India. Its focus is to bring social transformation and not politics.

Speaking on the Constitution, Mohan Bhagwat said that it will remain as the power centre as it was a consensus in which RSS has always believed in.

