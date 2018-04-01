Taking a different stand from its political front Bhartiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Sunday said that slogans such as Congress Mukt Bharat were mere political slogans and not part of Sangh's language. The chief of right-wing organisation added that those who use such kind of phrases only think of conflicts and divisions. Bhagwat issued this statement on the sidelines of a book launch event in Pune.

Bhagwat on the sidelines of an event in Pune said, ” These are political slogans. It is not the language of RSS. The word ‘mukt’ (free) is used in politics. We never use the language of excluding anyone. We have to include everyone in the process of nation-building, including those who oppose us.” Bhagwat launched the six written by a 1983-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer Dnyaneshwar Mulay. Mulay is currently (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Disagreed with BJP, RSS chief said people who use these kinds of slogans only think of conflicts and divisions. He added that such a person is not at all useful in the process of nation-building. Speaking about his way of following true Hinduism, If one has faith in himself, his family and the country, he can work towards an inclusive nation-building process. On March 22, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the construction of Ram temple is our resolve.

After expressing his views on the long-standing Babri Masjid-Ramjanambhoomi issue, Bhagwat said those who want to build the Ram temple would need to follow in footsteps of Lord Ram. Bhagwat glorified Maharaja Chhatrasel saying he was a brave warrior who defeated his enemies with the help of the small number of soldiers.

