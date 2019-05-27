Speaking at an event in Udaipur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat said people have given the responsibility of Ram Mandir construction to someone and hence they have to keep an eye that the work is done.

Bhagwat, who’s on a four-day trip to Udaipur said a country’s fate was continuous and steady only when the people were conscious, peaceful, active and strong. The Ram Mandir issue was a major vote bank card for BJP during the Lok Sabha election campaign for which the Election Commission (EC) had also warned the party against seeking votes on communal lines.

RSS has been an active proponent of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ever since the issue cropped up and has been pressurising government at the Centre for its construction.

The issue has been a bone of contention between religious communities for the last three decades and is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

The BJP, in its 2019 manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ had reaffirmed its stand on Ram Mandir issue and assured people of necessary steps to construct the temple. Earlier this year, RSS had also demanded an ordinance to pave way for the building of Ram temple in place of demolished Babri Masjid. BJP, on the other hand, had watered down RSS’s hopes saying that the judicial process should be allowed to take its own course and that government will be taking any action only after that judicial process is over.

