RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on the second day of 3-day lecture series on Bhavishya Ka Bharat which is taking place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi spoke about the RSS’ vision on India’s future. Earlier on Monday, Mohan Bhagwat had said that RSS was working hard to develop the country, however, people have misunderstood them. Sharing about RSS’ vision of Hindutva, Bhagwat said that it did not mean to oppose others. Mohan Bhagwat said that RSS is the example of the most democratic organisation in the world.
RSS’ 3-day lecture series no future of India is being seen as an attempt by the Sangh to connect to the masses especially minorities. The Sangh has also invited heads religious organisations including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and others.
On Monday, Bollywood celebrities including Manisha Koirala, Annu Kapoor, Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan and other renowned celebs were present at the RSS even.
RSS respects diversity
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that they respect the diversity and believe in "walk your own path" philosophy.
RSS works for social change and not for politics
Speaking at the event, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Sangh works to bring a social change in the society and not for politics.
Swayamsevaks started different organisations in various fields of national life. All of them are independent, self-reliant. Swayamsevaks work associated with all positive social initiatives disregarding their political affiliations: Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat#FutureBharat— RSS (@RSSorg) September 18, 2018
Among other attendees on Day 2, Justices including VK Jain, MC Garg, Pramod Kohli, SN Srivastav, Kanak Raj, Lt General Barali Gurumeet Singh, RN Singh, PK Sinha, Admiral Shekhar Sinha Uday Bhaskar, also present at the event.
Artist Sonal Mansingh, Politician Suresh Gopi, Vijay Sampla, KC Tyagi of the JD(U), Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, Prakash Javdekar, Ex-Army Chief General Suhag, Ratan Lal Kataria, Satyanarayan Jatiya present on the second of RSS' 3-day lecture series event.
Constitution will always remain as power centre
Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that any speculation on that instruction comes from Nagpur is wrong. Bhagwat said that the RSS has no influence on the policies of the government. The power centre is decided by the Constitution and it will remain so. "We don't feel that there is any need for a second power centre," Bhagwat added.
On the second day of RSS' 3-day lecture series, BJP ministers including Uma Bharti, KJ Alphonse, RK Singh,
Kiren Rijiju, Giriraj Singh, Harshvardhan, Arjun Meghwal among others are present at Vigyan Bhawan.
Mohan Bhagwat says Sangh will have no tuck with politics
Speaking on the second day of RSS' 3-day lecture series on Bhavishya Ka Bharat, Mohan Bhagwat said that questions are asked does Sangh has political ambition. Bhagwat said that they have decided that Sangh will have no tuck with politics and nobody from Sangh will have any post in any political party.
The second day's lecture #RSSVision of #FutureBharat by Pujaniya Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Ji Bhagwat, will begin shortly, at 5.30pm. Please follow @RSSorg for live streaming. pic.twitter.com/Ui87JFTLpS— RSS (@RSSorg) September 18, 2018