RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on the second day of 3-day lecture series on Bhavishya Ka Bharat which is taking place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi spoke about the RSS' vision on India's future. Earlier on Monday, Mohan Bhagwat had said that RSS was working hard to develop the country, however, people have misunderstood them. Sharing about RSS' vision of Hindutva, Bhagwat said that it did not mean to oppose others.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on the second day of 3-day lecture series on Bhavishya Ka Bharat which is taking place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi spoke about the RSS’ vision on India’s future. Earlier on Monday, Mohan Bhagwat had said that RSS was working hard to develop the country, however, people have misunderstood them. Sharing about RSS’ vision of Hindutva, Bhagwat said that it did not mean to oppose others. Mohan Bhagwat said that RSS is the example of the most democratic organisation in the world.

RSS’ 3-day lecture series no future of India is being seen as an attempt by the Sangh to connect to the masses especially minorities. The Sangh has also invited heads religious organisations including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and others.

Also Read: RSS conclave highlights: Mohan Bhagwat says RSS is for yukta and not for mukta of adversaries

On Monday, Bollywood celebrities including Manisha Koirala, Annu Kapoor, Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan and other renowned celebs were present at the RSS even.

Here are the RSS’ event Day 2 LIVE updates

The second day's lecture #RSSVision of #FutureBharat by Pujaniya Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Ji Bhagwat LIVE https://t.co/Fz9iOH86H5 — RSS (@RSSorg) September 18, 2018

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App