Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday once again addressed the country on the third day of the 3-day lecture series on Bhavishya Ka Bharat event. Earlier on Tuesday, Mohan Bhagwat’s speech was focussed on future India where he had spoken about Hindutva, constitution and other issues. Sharing Sangh’s ideology, Mohan Bhagwat had said that they wanted to take everyone along. Speaking about the Constitution, Mohan Bhagwat it will remain the power centre as it is the consensus of the country in which RSS has always believed in it.
Mohan Bhagwat on Ram Temple
Mohan Bhagwat speaking on the Ram Temple issue said that he feels it should be built as soon as possible.
Mohan Bhagat on NOTA
Sharing his viewpoint on the NOTA option in EVMs, Mohan Bhagwat said that choosing NOTA is ignoring the "available best". Infact, it gives an opportunity to the available best.
Mohan Bhagwat on minorities
Mohan Bhagwat while responding to why the minority (Muslims) does not feel, said that they (minority) are themselves are not clear about what minority means. Bhagwat added that the has a disagreement with the term "alpa sankyak." Infact, Muslims who live closer to RSS shakhas feel safer.
Speaking on the dilution of SC/ST act, Mohan Bhagwat said that it should be there but its misuse should not take place.
Mohan Bhagwat on population control
Speaking on population control, Mohan Bhagwat said that there is a requirement of a policy. It is important to maintain the demographic balance but the policy should be applied uniformly on everyone.
Mohan Bhagwat said that people who are working to protect cows are not only from the Sangh. He said that the entire Jain community is working for this. There are many Muslims who operate cow-sheds very well. They should not be linked to lynching, they should be appreciated.
Mohan Bhagwat says time to move beyond caste
Mohan Bhagwat said that politics behind reservation is a problem. Our motive should be to educate people. Further speaking on the concluding day of the 3-day lecture series, Bhagwat said that caste is an outdated concept, time to move beyond caste now.
Mohan Bhagwat also addressed the issue of lynching and said that lynching done for cows or anything is a crime. Gau-Raksha is necessary. There are many Muslims in our country who run gaushalas well.
Mohan Bhagwat said, "No need to be hostile towards any foreign language. We can learn other languages but there's a need for mother tongue education. For that, make up our mind first, not the law. All Indian languages are ours. They all are great."
Mohan Bhagwat says learn foreign languages but don't forget Indian languages
Speaking about learning different languages, Mohan Bhagwat said that one should learn foreign languages but they should not forget Indian languages. Sharing his thoughts on the use of Hindi, Mohan Bhagwat said that it is necessary to have one language that everyone in the country can speak, understand.
Mohan Bhagwat said that if one would do a survey of intercaste marriages in India, he/she will find that the maximum percentage of those being the swayamsevaks from Sangh.
Mohan Bhagwat while speaking on inter-community relationships, said that there RSS workers have a high number of inter-caste marriages. He added that RSS supports roti-beti relationships among Hindu communities but there are many who are forcibly sitting with other communities to eat together. It should come from the heart.
Mohan Bhagwat says modern education, traditional knowledge equally important
Mohan Bhagwat while speaking on the education system said that both modern education and our traditional knowledge are equally important. "We must learn values of life from our ancient system of knowledge," he added.
Mohan Bhagwat says everybody who lives in India is a Hindu
Speaking on the 3rd and last day of Bhavishya Ka Bharat lecture series taking place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that everybody who lives in India is a Hindu. Some people say it with pride, some say it hesitatingly.