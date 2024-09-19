Mohana Singh Becomes India’s First Woman Fighter Pilot to Fly LCA Tejas; Who Is She?

In a remarkable step forward for women’s empowerment in India, Squadron Leader Mohana Singh has made history by becoming the first woman fighter pilot to operate the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

In a remarkable step forward for women’s empowerment in India, Squadron Leader Mohana Singh has made history by becoming the first woman fighter pilot to operate the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. This achievement not only highlights her individual prowess but also symbolizes a significant breakthrough for women in the Indian Air Force.

Mohana Singh is among India’s pioneering women fighter pilots, proudly serving in the prestigious women’s fighter stream of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Prior to her recent accomplishment, she honed her skills flying the MiG-21 and later joined the renowned “Flying Bullets” squadron stationed at Nalia Air Base in Gujarat.

Hailing from a military lineage in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, Singh has long been a source of inspiration. In 2019, she became the first woman to fly a Hawk aircraft during daylight, further solidifying her status as a role model for aspiring aviators. Her contributions to Indian aviation were recognized in 2020 when she received the esteemed Nari Shakti Award.

Mohana Singh’s connection to the military runs deep. Her grandfather served as a flight gunner at the Aviation Research Center (ARC), a specialized branch of the IAF responsible for reconnaissance and surveillance. Continuing this legacy, her father serves as a warrant officer in the IAF, further strengthening the family’s ties to military service.

In 2016, Singh made headlines by becoming one of the first women to join the IAF as a fighter pilot, alongside fellow trailblazers Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvedi. This landmark event marked a turning point in Indian aviation history, as women were officially inducted into the role of fighter pilots. While women had been operating helicopters and transport aircraft since 1991, the path to becoming fighter pilots remained largely uncharted territory.

Mohana Singh’s achievements are not just personal milestones; they represent a broader movement toward gender equality in the armed forces. Her journey from being a cadet to flying one of India’s most advanced fighter aircraft showcases the changing dynamics in the military, where women are increasingly taking on roles traditionally dominated by men.

As Singh takes to the skies in the LCA Tejas, she not only paves the way for future generations of female pilots but also inspires countless women to dream big and break barriers in various fields. Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the progress being made toward women’s empowerment in India.

In a country where women are often underrepresented in technical and military roles, Mohana Singh’s achievements stand out as a beacon of hope and determination. Her commitment to excellence and service will undoubtedly inspire young women across India to pursue their ambitions fearlessly.

