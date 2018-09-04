Speculations about Malayalam superstar Mohanlal have erupted in Kerala regarding his closeness to the BJP. Reports suggest that the actor is likely to join BJP as RSS is keen on bringing him onboard the upcoming political battle in Kerela.

Strong speculation is doing the rounds in Kerala that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is likely to be fielded by the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is reportedly keen on fielding the star from Thiruvananthapuram on a BJP ticket. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is the current representative of Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

The latest round of speculation came as Mohanlal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi yesterday, September 3, 2018, to invite him for a function organised by the actor’s community service initiative under Vishwa Santhi Foundation in Wayanad.

According to reports, there was no discussion about his entry into politics, it is clear that the meeting was part of an exercise to build a political and social profile of the actor and not a para-dropped profile. However, the superstar has not yet given his nod on the matter till now.

He has assured all support and offered to participate in the Global Malayalee Round table that can formulate futuristic solutions for a New Kerala. Hon. PMO India has also appreciated our vision to set up a Cancer Care Centre to cater to the needs of the under-privileged. pic.twitter.com/3icdyqZlgu — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 3, 2018

Moreover, the speculation turns out to be quite strong as Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express happiness on his and Mohanlal’s meeting.

The Prime Minister tweeted, “Yesterday, I had a wonderful meeting with Mohanlal-ji. His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives is commendable and extremely inspiring.” Moreover, this is not only the one and only proof of Mohanlal’s inclination to join BJP as in the year 2016, Mohanlal added fuel to the rumour mill about his close relationship with BJP after he supported demonetisation by the Narendra Modi government.

Yesterday, I had a wonderful meeting with @Mohanlal Ji. His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring. pic.twitter.com/f3Dv3owHUV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2018

According to reports, Malayalam actor Mohanlal may be fielded from crucial Trivandrum seat to fight polls against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Notably, RSS service wing Rashtriya Sewa Bharati has been working with Viswa Santhi Foundation, the NGO named after Mohanlal’s parents, for several years. It is now said that the RSS could use this association to convince Mohanlal to take a plunge into active politics.

The BJP already has actor Suresh Gopi in its ranks and has utilised him during the last Assembly elections in 2016, in which BJP’s O Rajagopal won the party’s first-ever seat in the Kerala Legislative Assembly from Nemom.

