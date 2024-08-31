Mohanlal Praises Government for Releasing Justice Hema Committee Report on Sexual Harassment in Malayalam Film Industry

Veteran actor Mohanlal has praised the Kerala government for releasing the Justice Hema Committee report, which details allegations of sexual harassment within the Malayalam film industry. The former president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) commented on the report amid a wave of sexual assault and rape allegations against several prominent figures in Mollywood, including well-known actor Siddique and acclaimed filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan.

“We welcome the Hema Committee report. It was the right decision by the government to release that report. AMMA cannot answer all the questions. These questions should be asked from everyone. This is a very hardworking industry. Many people are involved in it. But everyone cannot be blamed for this. Those responsible will be punished, investigation is going on,” Mohanlal stated.

Findings of the Justice Hema Committee Report

The Justice Hema Committee, commissioned to investigate allegations of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry, published a 235-page report after redacting the names of witnesses and accused individuals. The report highlights that the industry is predominantly controlled by a small group of 10-15 influential male producers, directors, and actors, creating a toxic work environment for many, especially women.

Mohanlal, distancing himself from any power groups within the industry, stated, “I am not part of any power group in the Malayalam film industry, and I have no knowledge of the existence of any such group in the sector.” He emphasized the complexity and vastness of the industry, where thousands of people are employed, noting that AMMA alone cannot be held accountable for the misconduct of a few.

Mohanlal Addresses Media for the First Time Since Report Release

This marked Mohanlal’s first public address since the release of the Justice Hema Committee report. The actor, known for his roles in blockbusters like “Drishyam,” emphasized that those found guilty should be held accountable. “Wrongdoers should be punished if there is evidence against them,” he said, acknowledging the gravity of the allegations that have come to light.

Mohanlal’s response comes as the Malayalam film industry grapples with its #MeToo moment, with numerous accusations of sexual misconduct surfacing against various members of AMMA.

AMMA’s Response to the Allegations

In response to the increasing scrutiny, Mohanlal resigned from his position as president of AMMA last month. His resignation, however, was met with criticism from several quarters, with some accusing him of abandoning his responsibility to ensure justice for the victims. Other executive committee members of the association also stepped down as the allegations continued to shake the industry.

AMMA released a statement explaining that its leadership had accepted “moral responsibility” in light of the serious accusations against some of its members. The statement read, “The top decision-making body had taken ‘moral responsibility’ and dissolved itself ‘in light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee.’”

Industry Calls for Accountability and Change

The release of the Justice Hema Committee report and the subsequent resignations from AMMA have ignited a broader call for accountability and systemic change within the Malayalam film industry. Activists and members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) have long advocated for more transparency and stringent measures to protect women working in the industry.