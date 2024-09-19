Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Mohd Shafi Pandit, First Muslim IAS Officer from Kashmir, Passes Away

Mohammad Shafi Pandit made history in 1969 when he became the first Muslim from Jammu and Kashmir to qualify for the civil services examinations.

Mohd Shafi Pandit, First Muslim IAS Officer from Kashmir, Passes Away

Mohammad Shafi Pandit, the first Muslim IAS officer from Jammu and Kashmir, passed away on Thursday at the age of 80. His family revealed that he had been receiving treatment for cancer at a hospital in Delhi for about a month.

Pandit made history in 1969 when he became the first Muslim from Jammu and Kashmir to qualify for the civil services examinations. His last government position was as the head of the autonomous Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission. Many in bureaucratic circles regarded him as the chief secretary that Jammu and Kashmir never had.

Known for his soft-spoken demeanor, Pandit was actively involved in various civil society and philanthropic initiatives in Kashmir. He also played a crucial role in implementing the Mandal Commission report while serving as joint secretary in the Government of India in 1992.

His body will be flown to Srinagar later today, and his family mentioned that, if possible, he would be laid to rest today.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed his condolences, writing, “My good friend of many years, Mohammed Shafi Pandit, has just passed away. He was a distinguished 1969-batch IAS officer who held important positions in both J&K and at the Centre. After his retirement, he dedicated himself to various public causes and became a prominent voice for civil society. Soft-spoken and gentle, he epitomized the rich composite heritage of J&K and served as a role model for the youth from the Valley to pursue careers in civil services.”

