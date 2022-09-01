Mangalkot blast case 2010: Mamata’s close aide Mondal produced in court today

- Advertisement -

Anubrata Mondal, a senior member of Trinamool Congress (TMC), made an appearance before the MP/MLA court in Bidhannagar on Thursday in relation to the 2010 Mangalkot bomb case.

Police brought Mondal into court from the Asansol Special Correctional Home, where he is now being held on suspicion of smuggling livestock. The chargesheet in the Mangalkot bomb case names the TMC Birbhum district president. Mondal claimed that he was implicated in the case and entered a not guilty plea.

According to lawyer for Anubrata Mondal “He has previously been released on bond in this old case. He only needed to show up in court today. Today, more witnesses were also introduced. The procedures would start on the next date, which is tomorrow.”

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of Bengal, is thought to be close to Mandal. On August 24, the CBI Special Court sentenced him to 14 days of judicial detention in connection with an accused livestock smuggling case.

The CBI called Mondal on multiple occasions, but he always refused, claiming health problems. On August 11, he was ultimately taken into custody outside of his Bolpur home in the Birbhum district.

Asansol Special Correctional Home inmate Sehgal Hossain, who was detained in connection with the same cattle smuggling case and was serving time as Mondal’s personal guard, was today brought before the special CBI court.

Earlier on September 21, 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant in connection with a case involving the smuggling of livestock across the border between India and Bangladesh.

According to the agency, Anubrata Mondal’s name was investigated by the CBI over the course of the probe. The BJP and the TMC engaged in a verbal battle as a result of the arrest. The CBI summons to Mondal was allegedly a “political vendetta,” according to TMC. The TMC government has been charged by the BJP for encouraging corruption on several occasions.

During a speech on the TMC’s founding day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abusing investigation agencies and asserted that a media trial was ongoing in significant instances.

Read Also : Bihar CM, Deputy CM welcome Telangana CM KCR in Patna

ANTIVIRAL DRUG TECOVIRIMAT EFFECTIVE IN TREATMENT OF MONKEYPOX SYMPTOMS, FIND RESEARCHERS