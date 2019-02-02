Robert Vadra has been accused of money laundering in the purchase of a property in London's 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is said to be owned by Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Saturday granted interim protection to Robert Vadra till February 16. The court has ordered Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi who was recently appointed Congress General Secretary for UP East, to pay Rs 1 lakh in security and join the ED probe at 4 pm on February 6. Vadra’s lawyer KTS Tulsi ensured the court that Vadra will join the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation on February 6. On Friday, Vadra’s close aide and another accused in the case Manoj Arora was granted interim protection from arrest till February 6 by the court.

Earlier on Friday, Robert Vadra had moved the Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case filed against by the ED. Ahead of the court hearing on Saturday, Robert Vadra spoke to media about the grounds on which he is seeking anticipatory bail in Patiala House Court and cried foul play against him in the case. He said that he is being targeted and subjected to false prosecution which has a colour of political witch hunt and that he is a law-abiding citizen.

Grounds on which Robert Vadra is seeking anticipatory bail in Delhi's Patiala House Court- Vadra says he is being targeted and is being subjected to false prosecution which has a colour of political witch hunt & that he is a law abiding citizen (file pic) pic.twitter.com/vHaNKURKPc — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019

Lawyer KTS Tulsi has called the case filed by the ED a political vendetta citing that it is happening because elections are coming. Even Manoj Arora had called the case a political ploy by NDA-led ruling government.

However, the ED had shunned the claims of political vendetta asking “should no authority investigate any political bigwig because that will be called a political vendetta?”

Robert Vadra has been accused of money laundering in the purchase of a property in London’s 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is said to be owned by Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More