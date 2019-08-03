Monsoon 2019: IMD has predicted heavy rainfall to continue in Mumbai. The normal life across Mumbai has been affected due to heavy rains. People have been asked to stay indoors and do not venture outside.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai for the next 24 days. The weather department has issued a warning along the west coast. The city has been experiencing heavy rains over the last few days, throwing normal life out of gear and the city witnessed waterlogging. Following the incessant rainfall, the vehicular movement has been suspended on the Mumbai-Goa route. Several landslides have occurred near Mauje Dhamandevi village in Raigarh in the wee hours of Saturday. The road-clearing operation is underway by the police and administration.

The Central Railway has said that the suburban trains are running with cautious and may with some delays but no hold up of traffic as of now. inconvenience is regretted, it tweeted.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has issued an advisory to people visiting areas near beaches in the city. They have requested people not to venture into the sea. The officials have said that Mumbai is set to face its highest high tide of the season today.

Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Malad area of Mumbai due to incessant rainfall in the region. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/o3nChfnbH8 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

The officials have ordered the closure of all the schools in Thane today as a precautionary measure. They have also advised students not to venture outside as heavy to heavy rainfall is set to receive thane on Saturday.

Maharashtra: All government schools to remain closed in Thane today. Thane Municipal Corporation has issued the orders in view of continuous rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/tQPX5TXLXV — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

Gujarat’s Vadodara has also received heavy rainfall since last few days. Meanwhile, the airport operations have been restored after 24 hours.

Mumbai: Western Express Highway waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Jogeshwari. pic.twitter.com/lgxSAOaaCt — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

The IMD has also issued alert to Delhi NCR regarding thunderstorm with rain would occur over isolated places including East Delhi, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Chapraula, Faridabad, Palwal, Sohana, Bijnor, Roorkee, and others.

Maharashtra: Landslide occurred in Raigad near Poladpur on Mumbai-Goa highway today, following incessant rainfall. Vehicular movement suspended on the route. pic.twitter.com/bJWWmaeKkD — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

