Floods in India: In the recent reports, it is recorded that nearly 200 people caught to death in 4 states due to heavy rains and landslides. The flood-hit states are being rescued by the rescue operation team and the Indian Air Force. Check out more below!

Floods in India: Rescue operations were accelerated on Monday in the flood-hit regions of Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra. Till now, nearly 200 deaths have been recorded so far in the four flood-hit states.

As per reports, more than 12 lakh people have been affected due to the monsoon floods, though, the rains dwindled in many parts of these states and the water level has also started draining.

9 people died in Uttarakhand and Jammu in the heavy landslides to the aggressive rainfalls. 9 people perished in Odisha and West Bengal due to the continuous rains on Monday.

The official data suggests that the death rates rose to 85 in Kerala, while in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, 116 people caught to death so far.

In Kerala, scouring of worst-hit Puthumala and Kavalappara in Wayanad and Malappuram districts is going on to track more than 50 people missing since August 8.

Today, there is no red alert in the 14 districts, but in six districts, the orange alert has been issued. In south Kerala, heavy rains are expected in the next two days, says India Meteorological Department.

In Karnataka, 48 deaths were recorded till Monday evening, whereas, there was no clue of 12 people. CM BS Yediyurappa announced the help of Rs. 5 lakh each to all those who have lost their houses in this mega-disaster.

In Maharashtra, the total number of deaths increased to 43 on Monday and on Sunday, almost 4.48 lakh people were rescued by the authorities who were then shifted to 372 temporary camps which included 4.04 lakh people from Sangli and Kolhapur, said officials.

In Gujarat, the last five days have recorded the death of nearly 31 people due to the heavy rainfalls. In the Kutch district, 125 people were washed away by the floods which were then rescued by the Indian Air Force (AIF).

In Uttarakhand, six people including a woman and her little daughter caught to death by the heavy landslides.

In Resai district of Jammu and Kashmir, three family members were buried in the landslides. Also, two more died in another incident of the landslide.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App