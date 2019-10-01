2019 monsoon heaviest in 25 years: India has witnessed heaviest monsoon in 2019 with hundreds of people losing their lives. Heavy rains and subsquent floods have wreaked havoc in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Hundreds of residential houses have been destroyed.

2019 monsoon heaviest in 25 years: India has lost more than 1,600 people to monsoon rains in 2019 alone. According to the data released by the Home Ministry, as many as 1,673 people have been killed in this year’s monsoon till September 29. A total of 371 deaths have been reported in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Majority of the people have died either due to building or wall collapses.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been badly affected due to incessant rains. As many as 144 people have been killed in these two states in the past five days. While in India’s most-populated state — Uttar Pradesh — incessant rains have destroyed around 800 residential houses. Uttar Pradesh disaster relief officials have said that the threat to life increases as heavy rains can easily bring down old structures.

In Bihar’s capital Patna which is home to around 20,00000 people, the rescue workers had to rescue Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi from his home. He along with his family was rescued on a raft. The rains and subsequent floods have brought Patna to a standstill with people facing the severe issue. Many areas are plunged into the darkness as there is no electricity.

On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting with the officials of the flood-affected districts. It was also attended by Deputy CM Modi. Both the leaders directed the concerned officials to fasten the rescue and relief operation.

The State and National Disaster Response Forces have continued the rescue and relief operation across the state. The disaster response personnel have geared up the operation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured every possible assistance to the local government. He also spoke to Bihar CM on the phone.

This year’s monsoon is said to be the heaviest in the past 25 years in the country. India has received 10 per cent extra rains than a half-decade average in 2019. The monsoon is likely to withdraw in October.

