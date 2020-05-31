India Meteorological Department (IMD) said normal monsoon condition with 100 per cent rainfall is expected in country during September.

Monsoon likely to hit Kerala on June 1, predicts India Meteorological Department

Monsoon has not yet set over Kerala, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Sunday.

“We are expecting favourable conditions to develop from tomorrow onwards (June 1) after which we will be able to find out when we can declare the arrival of monsoon in Kerala,” he added.

“As per our first stage of monsoon forecast, which was issued on April 15, we are expecting normal monsoon condition with 100 per cent rainfall over the country during September. However, we will be releasing the second stage of monsoon forecast tomorrow,” said Dr Mohapatra.

Earlier, the MeT Department had predicted that the southwest monsoon will hit Kerala on June 1.

Dr Mohpatra also warned that a low-pressure area, which is building on the western coast in the Arabian Sea, will develop into a ‘cyclonic storm’ and will move towards Maharashtra and Gujarat, causing rainfall in these States on June 3 and 4.

IMD D-G Dr Mahpatra has also advised the fishermen not to venture into the Arabian sea for the next couple of days.

