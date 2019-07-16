Around 44 people lost their lives and 70 lakh people affected in northeast and Bihar as the situation in both the states deteriorated due to heavy rainfall. Reports said over 42 lakh people in several districts in Assam are reeling under the impact of floods while around 30 lakh people affected in Bihar due to floodwaters. The death toll mounted to 24 alone in Bihar due to incessant rains.
The NDRF and SDRF have rescued hundreds of people in both the states, while essential items include rice, dal, salt, and mustard oil have been distributed among the affected people. The teams have shifted affected villagers to safer places. The state health employees have been asked to cancel their leaves as the states have gripped by encephalitis.
According to the Disaster Management report, nearly 25,66,100 people have been affected by flood waters in 77 blocks of 12 districts in Bihar. The districts including Sheohar, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Katihar and Purnea. Saharsa, Katihar and Purnea are the latest addition to the list of the districts to be affected.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had also spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Sarbananda Sonowal had briefed the PM Modi about the current situation and the relief, rescue and rehabilitation work undertaken by the state government. Meanwhile, PM Modi has assured all assistance from the Centre in dealing with the situation.
While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also undertaken his second aerial survey of the flood-hit districts of Bihar. CM Nitish Kumar has also advised officials to monitor the situation in the state.