As many as 44 people in Bihar and Assam have lost their lives and more than 70 lakh people have been affected due to heavy rains in both the districts. Around 83,000 people evacuated from flooded areas have been accommodated in hundreds of relief camps in Assam.

Around 44 people lost their lives and 70 lakh people affected in northeast and Bihar as the situation in both the states deteriorated due to heavy rainfall. Reports said over 42 lakh people in several districts in Assam are reeling under the impact of floods while around 30 lakh people affected in Bihar due to floodwaters. The death toll mounted to 24 alone in Bihar due to incessant rains.

The NDRF and SDRF have rescued hundreds of people in both the states, while essential items include rice, dal, salt, and mustard oil have been distributed among the affected people. The teams have shifted affected villagers to safer places. The state health employees have been asked to cancel their leaves as the states have gripped by encephalitis.

According to the Disaster Management report, nearly 25,66,100 people have been affected by flood waters in 77 blocks of 12 districts in Bihar. The districts including Sheohar, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Katihar and Purnea. Saharsa, Katihar and Purnea are the latest addition to the list of the districts to be affected.

#AssamFloods: Till 15 July, total 4,157 villages in 30 districts including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Udalguri, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon & Kokrajhar affected. Approx 42,86,421 people affected. 183 numbers of Relief Camps are operational. pic.twitter.com/zU0PeuMgyK — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had also spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Sarbananda Sonowal had briefed the PM Modi about the current situation and the relief, rescue and rehabilitation work undertaken by the state government. Meanwhile, PM Modi has assured all assistance from the Centre in dealing with the situation.

Due to floods in #Assam, 70% of Kaziranga National Park is submerged; the forest department is alert on National Highway 37 in order to avoid any poaching chances by hunters. pic.twitter.com/4PcKUNNdXu — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also undertaken his second aerial survey of the flood-hit districts of Bihar. CM Nitish Kumar has also advised officials to monitor the situation in the state.

Tripura: Locals shifted to a flood relief camp setup at a school in Agartala as flood situation continues to prevail. pic.twitter.com/3h2a9p1qdY — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

