Monsoon Retreats After Delivering Surplus Rains, Reports IMD

The southwest monsoon is beginning to retreat after providing above-average rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD stated that conditions are now favorable for the monsoon’s withdrawal from parts of West Rajasthan and neighboring regions in Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat within the next 24 hours.

India’s annual monsoon is crucial for the country, supplying nearly 70% of the rainfall necessary for agriculture and replenishing vital reservoirs and aquifers. This seasonal rainfall is essential for a $3.5-trillion economy, as nearly half of India’s farmland relies on these rains for irrigation.IMD

Typically, the monsoon starts in June and begins its retreat around September 17. However, this year, the rains have lingered longer, which has helped to refill reservoirs but also caused damage to crops that were ready for harvest in some states.

In August, Reuters reported that the monsoon was expected to extend into late September due to a developing low-pressure system. So far this season, monsoon rains have been recorded at 5.5% above average, according to the IMD.