Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Monsoon Retreats After Delivering Surplus Rains, Reports IMD

The IMD stated that conditions are now favorable for the monsoon's withdrawal from parts of West Rajasthan and neighboring regions in Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat within the next 24 hours.

Monsoon Retreats After Delivering Surplus Rains, Reports IMD

The southwest monsoon is beginning to retreat after providing above-average rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD stated that conditions are now favorable for the monsoon’s withdrawal from parts of West Rajasthan and neighboring regions in Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat within the next 24 hours.

India’s annual monsoon is crucial for the country, supplying nearly 70% of the rainfall necessary for agriculture and replenishing vital reservoirs and aquifers. This seasonal rainfall is essential for a $3.5-trillion economy, as nearly half of India’s farmland relies on these rains for irrigation.IMD

Typically, the monsoon starts in June and begins its retreat around September 17. However, this year, the rains have lingered longer, which has helped to refill reservoirs but also caused damage to crops that were ready for harvest in some states.

In August, Reuters reported that the monsoon was expected to extend into late September due to a developing low-pressure system. So far this season, monsoon rains have been recorded at 5.5% above average, according to the IMD.

Filed under

imd monsoon rainfall

Also Read

Over 41,000 Palestinians and 100 Lebanese Killed Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Over 41,000 Palestinians and 100 Lebanese Killed Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Court Extends Amanatullah Khan’sJudicial Custody Till Oct 7

Court Extends Amanatullah Khan’sJudicial Custody Till Oct 7

Delhi Court Requests Police Response On Yasin Bhatkal’s Parole Plea

Delhi Court Requests Police Response On Yasin Bhatkal’s Parole Plea

Entertainment

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Lifestyle

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox