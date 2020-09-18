Top BJP leaders, including the President and the Union Minister, are discussing the strategy on how to pass Agriculture Bills 2020 in Rajya Sabha. The Agriculture Bills 2020 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday by a majority but it is facing massive opposition and protests.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing tough hurdles from its own ally, Akali Dal, on passing Agriculture Bills 2020 in Lok Sabha, following which Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the NDA on Thursday.

After resigning from NDA, the top BJP leaders, including the President and the Union Minister, have discussed the strategy on how to pass Agriculture Bills 2020 in Rajya Sabha.

On Thursday, the Agriculture Bills 2020 were passed in the Lok Sabha by a majority, and now the Bills will come to the Rajya Sabha for the passage. But, the Opposition parties have already come out with a strong statement that almost all Opposition parties in the house will oppose the Agriculture Bills in the Upper House.

Today, Parliament BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, in a picture, were seen holding a discussion over the strategy to pass the Agriculture Bills 2020 in Rajya Sabha. Currently, the farmers are protesting in Punjab and Haryana and other parts of the country in connection with Agriculture Bills 2020.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that the three agriculture-related bills are “anti-farmer” and they should be opposed.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “Congress government had made APMC Act (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) in favour of farmers. But now, any big trader can open a Mandi and under these new anti-farmer Bills, any dispute at mandi will be handled by officials.”

On the other hand, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav attacked BJP led Central government saying, “These bills are anti-farmer and hatching a conspiracy against farmers. In these difficult times, farmers saved our economy but now big industrialists are eying on farming which will render farmers like labourers.” (ANI)

