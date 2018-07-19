As Congress gave an adjournment notice on the 2nd day of Monsoon Session of Parliament over the recent cases of mob lynching, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the onus lies on the state to ensure safety to the people and also blamed the spread of fake news through social media for the lynchings.

The ruling government faced another backlash after the no-confidence motion on Thursday, July 10, during the 2nd day of Monsoon Session of Parliament when the Congress gave an adjournment notice over the recent innumerable cases of mob lynchings across the country. An uproar began when Union Civil Aviation minister Jayant Sinha, who recently hailed 8 convicts in Jharkhand mob lynching case by garlanding them, started speaking during the question hour. Responding to this, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said it is the state’s responsibility to safeguard the people and blamed the spread of fake news through social media for the lynchings.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the mob lynching incidents occurred in the past as well. He condemned all the incidents on behalf of the ruling government. However added that unverified reports, fake news spread through social media is a trigger.

His statement comes after the Supreme Court asked the Parliament to make a new law to effectively deal with incidents of mob lynchings and cow vigilantism, saying, ‘horrendous acts of mobocracy’ cannot be allowed.

