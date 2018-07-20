Lok Sabha will today discuss the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, which was moved by Congress, Telugu Desam Party, on the 3rd day of Monsson Parliament Session. The ruling BJP with all gusto has persuaded the regional parties to vote in favour of it, the focus will be on 3 major regional parties: AIADMK, BJD and TRS, which have 37, 19 and 11 MPs respectively.

Congress has claimed that they will use this occasion to expose the Central government over its many failures. Here’s the time allotted to each party for the debate in Lok Sabha: BJP: 3 hours and 33 minutes, Congress: 38 minutes, AIADMK: 29 minutes, Trinamool Congress: 27 minutes, Biju Janata Dal: 15 minutes, Shiv Sena: 14 minutes, Telugu Desam Party: 13 minutes, Telangana Rashtra Samithi: 9 minutes, CPI(M): 7 minutes, SP: 6 minutes, NCP: 6 minutes, LJSP: 5 minutes

Here are the LIVE updates of the Monsoon session day 3:

11:40 am Galla says PM through his Finance Minister declared there will no special status for Andhra Pradesh, the demand is baseless and will be demanded by other states as well. The finance minister should know the difference between Andhra Pradesh and other states.

11:35 am Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough, BJP’s ally, Shiv Sena said it will not attend the no-confidence motion debate against the ruling government. And Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal walked out of the Parliament House blaming the ruling dispensation has always neglected Odisha

11: 30 am In his speech, Galla says. “Despite growing at the fastest pace among southern states, the gap in per capita income is clearly visible and if this continues it will only widen, according to reports.”

11:18 am Telugu Dessam Party MP Jayadev Galla, begins the discussion. He thanks Srinivas for giving him the chance to speak against the ruling government, Stressing on the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh, Galla says it is not a national issue, it is an emotional issue. Adding to that he says, “We need relief but instead of providing relief the Modi regime is creating more problems for us.”

The saga of Andhra Pradesh during this Modi-Shah regime is a saga of empty promises: Jayadev Galla,TDP in Lok Sabha #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/OmlGBHjFkd — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

#NoConfidenceMotion: Shiv Sena MPs will not attend Lok Sabha today pic.twitter.com/pnNpyloHjy — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

11:08 am: Congress leader Kharge akes Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says it is a very crucial motion, and we should not restrict it by the limited times.

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan says 'voting on #NoConfidenceMotion will take place at 6 pm today' pic.twitter.com/9UPMBdtznO — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

10:51 am BJP ally Shiv Sena is currently engaged in a meeting with their chief Uddhav Thackeray wherein they will decide if they will vote in the no-confidence motion. Amit Desai, Arvind Sawant, Anant Geete and other MPs are present in the Parliament House.

Shiv Sena Parliamentary party meeting underway ahead of #NoConfidenceMotion. Amit Desai, Arvind Sawant, Anant Geete and other MPs present in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/s1afH6vJjl — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

10:37 am The no-confidence is set to begin in 30 minutes from now and MPs have started arriving at the Parliament HouseNDA leaders who will speak at the no-confidence motion debate are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Rakesh Singh and Kisan Morcha chief Virendra Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur and LJP’s Ram Vilas Paswan.

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Parliament ahead of #NoConfidenceMotion in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/GjUrqmDJhE — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

As far as I'm concerned,so long the party has nt left me in the lurch,nor hve I left the party,though maybe high time & right time,I should,could & would support BJP as a loyal & true soldier. For the time being my vote is here, rest for 2019 elections….”Yeh kahani phir kabhi”. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 20, 2018

Discussions will start at 11 am today. Nation is concerned about the stand of Shiv Sena. Our party will make the right decision. Between 10:30 -11:00 am, party chief will himself tell the party about his decision: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena. #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/ykh4D2PN19 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2018

