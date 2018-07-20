Lok Sabha will on Friday, July 20, debate the no-confidence motion, which was moved by the Congress, and TDP. The Opposition is likely going to challenge the ruling dispensation over innumerable issues such mob lynching, Jammu and Kashmir, farmers’ nemesis. On Thursday, BJP said it is confident of defeating the no-confidence motion, several regional parties which will decide the formers’ fate are AIADMK, BJD and TRS, which have 37, 19 and 11 MPs respectively.

Congress has claimed that they will use this occasion to expose the Central government over its many failures. Here’s the time allotted to each party for the debate in Lok Sabha: BJP: 3 hours and 33 minutes, Congress: 38 minutes, AIADMK: 29 minutes, Trinamool Congress: 27 minutes, Biju Janata Dal: 15 minutes, Shiv Sena: 14 minutes, Telugu Desam Party: 13 minutes, Telangana Rashtra Samithi: 9 minutes, CPI(M): 7 minutes, SP: 6 minutes, NCP: 6 minutes, LJSP: 5 minutes

Here are the LIVE updates of the Monsoon session day 3:

11:40 am Galla says PM through his Finance Minister declared there will no special status for Andhra Pradesh, the demand is baseless and will be demanded by other states as well. The finance minister should know the difference between Andhra Pradesh and other states.

11:35 am Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough, BJP’s ally, Shiv Sena said it will not attend the no-confidence motion debate against the ruling government. And Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal walked out of the Parliament House blaming the ruling dispensation has always neglected Odisha

11: 30 am In his speech, Galla says. “Despite growing at the fastest pace among southern states, the gap in per capita income is clearly visible and if this continues it will only widen, according to reports.”

11:18 am Telugu Dessam Party MP Jayadev Galla, begins the discussion. He thanks Srinivas for giving him the chance to speak against the ruling government, Stressing on the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh, Galla says it is not a national issue, it is an emotional issue.  Adding to that he says, “We need relief but instead of providing relief the Modi regime is creating more problems for us.”

11:08 am: Congress leader Kharge akes Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says it is a very crucial motion, and we should not restrict it by the limited times.

10:51 am BJP ally Shiv Sena is currently engaged in a meeting with their chief Uddhav Thackeray wherein they will decide if they will vote in the no-confidence motion. Amit Desai, Arvind Sawant, Anant Geete and other MPs are present in the Parliament House.

10:37 am The no-confidence is set to begin in 30 minutes from now and MPs have started arriving at the Parliament HouseNDA leaders who will speak at the no-confidence motion debate are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Rakesh Singh and Kisan Morcha chief Virendra Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur and LJP’s Ram Vilas Paswan.

