Parliament’s Monsoon Session kicked-off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that Centre is open for discussions on any issue. PM Modi said that he hopes that the Monsoon Sessions of Parliament function smoothly. He added that if there is any issue that Opposition wants to discuss, it can be done on the floor. Stating that they are open for suggestions from all the experienced members, Modi said that several crucial decisions will be taken in Monsoon Session 2018. The following session is expected to be power-packed with several opposition parties have already given no-trust motion in the Parliament. As per reports, Congress had been seeking support from other parties to present no-trust motion in the Parliament. The Monsoon Session will end on August 10.

The session started with Classical Dancer Sonal Mansingh, Author Rakesh Sinha and Sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra taking oath as nominated members of Rajya Sabha. Before the session started, YSR Congress MPs staged a protest at the Gandhi statue located in the Parliament and demanded a special status for Andhra Pradesh.

