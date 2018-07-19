Despite differences with its ally BJP, the Shiv Sena is likely to in favour of Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Meanwhile, the BJP said it is confident of defeating the no-confidence motion, which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday, July 18, moved by TDP's Kesineni Srinivas.

Soon after Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday, July 18, accepted a no-confidence motion, which was moved by Telugu Desam Party’s MP Kesineni Srinivas against the Narendra Modi government, the BJP ally, Shiv Sena reportedly said that it will vote in favour of the ruling government and the BJP is quite confident that it will defeat the no-confidence motion. Reacting to the development, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar asserted that the NDA is united and will vote against the motion.

Though the BJP is at no risk as it has 313 members in the 535-member Lok Sabha, the Opposition expects that its allies Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, which has 18 members in the Lok Sabha proves to be a disappointment for the ruling dispensation.

The BJP and Shiv Sena have been partners since the early 1990s. But the relation between the 2 has been at incessant breakpoint ever since the saffron party emerged as the number of the party in Maharashtra in the 2014 national elections.

