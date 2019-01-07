Indian Navy is set to inaugurate a new airbase, Indian Navy Air Station (INAS) Kohasa, near Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The new base is set to be inaugurated by the Andaman and Nicobar Command Chief Vice Admiral Bimla Verma on January 24. The base was earlier named INS Shivpur but now it'll be known as INS Kohasa after the integration of new facilities.

The base will provide for operations of helicopters and small transport aircraft apart from giving an optional landing choice to the defence forces.

Earlier in July, Admiral RK Dhowan had told reporters that India is building up assets and infrastructure in the strategically important Andaman and Nicobar islands to monitor activities of the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean region.

The importance of the archipelago can be gauged from the fact that about 1,20,000 ships pass through the Indian Ocean and nearly 70,000 of them pass through the Malacca Strait per year. The proximity of the Andaman Islands to the Malacca Strait makes them strategic.

Earlier, sources close to defence ministry had said that the Centre was mulling to permanently station fighter jets and other combat platforms on the islands. Currently, IAF operates one Mi17V5 helicopter unit and two Dornier aircraft permanently stationed at ANC.

