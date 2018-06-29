Lt General DS Hooda said that India can anytime send another strong message to Pakistan whenever it wants. Hooda was the one who oversaw 2016 surgical strike when Indian Army destroyed several terror launch pads located in Pakistan.

Almost 21 months after the Indian Army carried out the surgical strikes, the video of the attacks were revealed to the country a few days ago when footage captured by head-mounted night vision cameras was aired on a television channel. With the Congress questioning the strike and the BJP rebuking the grand old party, Lieutenant General (Retd) DS Hooda issued a stern warning to Pakistan. Speaking about the 2016 surgical strikes, DS Hooda said India can send another strong message to Pakistan whenever it wants. Hooda was the one who oversaw the 2016 surgical strikes when special forces of the Indian Army destroyed several terror launchpads in Pakistan.

Commenting on the matter, Lt General Hooda said the decision to carry out surgical strikes came from the Centre and the Indian Army went ahead with it. He added the Indian Army can carry out another attack on Pakistan in future also.

In the surgical strike video, the special forces can be seen destroying terrorist hideouts present in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It was also clearly visible how the troopers had picked specific targets and attacked them with grenades and high-tech weapons.

As expected, Pakistan slammed the claims of surgical strikes and termed the viral video a dramatic representation. The Pakistan Foreign Office had termed the surgical strike as part of India’s imagination and added that if the Indian authorities want they can continue dreaming.

The surgical strike was cleared by the Centre after 18 jawans were killed in an attack carried out by terrorists in Uri sector on September 18, 2016. Just 10 days after the Uri attack, the Indian Army unleashed the attack on terrorists across the border on September 29. Slamming the Centre, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the BJP government of using the blood of martyred soldiers for narrow political gains.

