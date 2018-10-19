CM Amarinder Singh orders state authorities for rescue, relief operations: Over 50 people were killed and many others were injured in Amritsar after a speeding train mowed down a crowd of people on Friday, October 19, during Dussehra celebrations. The grave incident took place at Joda Phatak when the train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar.

Rescue operations were launched immediately following the incident and efforts were made to save people from the debris

Reacting to the mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on Twitter, writing, “Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar.” Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Home Secretary of Punjab, assuring him that the Centre will provide all possible aid to the state. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he is rushing to the spot and will further supervise rescue and relief operations.

#WATCH Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says " today's incident has been absolutely tragic. I am going to Amritsar tomorrow. The state is on full alert." pic.twitter.com/RHLO2LxAoa — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

The train accident in Punjab in which over 50 people have died is shocking. I urge the state government & Congress workers to provide immediate relief at the accident site. My condolences to the families of those who have died. I pray that the injured make a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 19, 2018

Shocked to hear about the tragedy on rail tracks in Amritsar, Punjab. Understand Indian Railways and local authorities are taking steps to help affected people. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved families #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2018

Rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise relief & rescue in tragic rail accident on Dussehra in Amritsar. My govt will give Rs 5 lakh to kin of each deceased & free treatment to injured in govt & pvt hospitals. District authorities have been mobilised on war footing. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 19, 2018

Extremely sad news coming about a major train accident near Amritsar

I appeal to all our volunteers in the area to help authorities in the relief work and provide whatever help we can in this moment of crisis — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 19, 2018

#WATCH Eyewitness at #Amritsar accident site says, "Congress had organised Dussehra celebrations here without permission. Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife was the chief guest at the celebrations and she continued to give a speech as people were struck down by the train." pic.twitter.com/rcsxbVxiB9 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

Pained beyond words at the loss of precious lives due to a train tragedy during Dussehra festivities in #Punjab. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured, tweets Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File pic) pic.twitter.com/u9TFbLSqPL — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

