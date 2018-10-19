CM Amarinder Singh orders state authorities for rescue, relief operations: At least 50 people were dead in Amritsar on Friday evening, October 19, amid Dussehra celebrations, when a crowd of people spilt onto railway tracks while they were watching the Ravana effigy, media reports said. The grave incident took place at Joda Phatak when the train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar. Rescue operations were launched immediately following the incident and efforts were made to save people from the debris.

Reacting to the mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on Twitter, writing, “Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar.” Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Home Secretary of Punjab, assuring him that the Centre will provide all possible aid to the state. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he is rushing to the spot and will further supervise rescue and relief operations.

 

