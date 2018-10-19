CM Amarinder Singh orders state authorities for rescue, relief operations: At least 50 people were dead in Amritsar on Friday evening, October 19, amid Dussehra celebrations, when a crowd of people spilt onto railway tracks while they were watching the Ravana effigy, media reports said. The grave incident took place at Joda Phatak when the train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar. Rescue operations were launched immediately following the incident and efforts were made to save people from the debris.
Reacting to the mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on Twitter, writing, “Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar.” Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Home Secretary of Punjab, assuring him that the Centre will provide all possible aid to the state. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he is rushing to the spot and will further supervise rescue and relief operations.
Live Blog
Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Amritsar accident
The effigy of Ravan was burnt&I had just left the site when the incident happened. Priority is to get the injured treated. Dussehra celebrations are held there every year. People who are doing politics over this incident should be ashamed : Navjot Kaur Sidhu,on #Amritsar accident pic.twitter.com/QEsjoEdzS3— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
ADG PR, Indian Railways expresses grief over the incident
It is an unfortunate accident. We don't have any confirmation on the numbers who have been impacted by the incident. Accident relief train has reached the site. Minister of State for Railways is also rushing to the spot: ADG PR, Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/bwfmxOxDW2— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Amritsar train Accident
An unfortunate tragedy has taken place place. My heart goes out to all those who have lost their lives&injured in this incident which from the initial reports appears to be a tragedy that could have been avoided: Arun Jaitley on #Amritsar accident pic.twitter.com/SC1DrXdZlm— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018